Another Man Arrested In Shooting

NEWPORT CITY — Another Hartford, Conn., man has been arrested in the shooting incident on Nov. 30 in Newport City involving alleged drug dealers that one judge described as right out of the movies.

Donta Flowers, Jr., 27, was arrested at noon Friday in Georgia, Vt., by federal agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as well as U.S. Marshals, in connection with federal drug investigations, according to Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham.

