Another Motion To Dismiss Charges Filed In Lyndonville Dog Attack Case

Both defendants charged in connection with a pit bull attack on a two-year-old boy have now filed paperwork asking the court to dismiss the charges.
James Steven Gingras, 31, and his wife Elysia Gingras, 33, have both pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged incident which occurred in their home at 427 Main St., Apt. 3, in Lyndonville last year and involved their pet pit bull named “Abraham.”
On Monday, the attorney representing Elysia Gingras filed a motion to dismiss the charges arguing the state could not prove that Gingras acted recklessly. On Wednesday, the attorney representing James Gingras filed a similar motion.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“The State’s evidence is that fifteen (15) months prior, Abraham had jumped on another adult entering the residence, bared his teeth, and clawed at the adult’s leg,” wrote defense attorney Laura Wilson of Lyndonville. “The State offers no evidence that Mr. Gingras knew of this incident, as it appears he was not present…The State alleges that Mr. Gingras leaving the room with children and dog amounted to criminal negligence. The State’s evidence shows that Mr. and Ms. Gingras and other adults were still present in the home when the incident occurred and that the Gingras’ responded immediately upon hearing the child’s screams.”
The alleged victim in the case — who is not related to the Gingrases - survived the attack, but suffered life-threatening injuries.
“The child received a bite so severe that it tore one of the child’s ears off,” wrote Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris in his report. “The bite also severely damaged the area of the carotid artery.”
Elysia Gingras is represented by defense attorney Amy Davis of St. Johnsbury.
The Gingrases are accused of endangering the safety of six children — ages 2-11, plus a newborn baby — by leaving them unattended on the first floor of their home with two pit bull dogs — one of which bit the child.
The dog was taken into police custody and later euthanized with the permission of James Gingras.
The Gingrases told police they were upstairs smoking cigarettes with friends at the time of the attack.
The police investigation also uncovered allegations of three prior incidents involving aggressive behavior by the dog, including an attack on Lyndon Town Health Officer Debra Smith as she was conducting a health and safety inspection of the property on Nov. 21, 2019.
The Gingrases both face a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted of all the charges.
