While cases in the Northeast Kingdom rose back to the highest level of the pandemic another local resident has died of COVID-19.
The Health Department announced Tuesday that a 12th Caledonia County resident died of coronavirus. This is the 3rd Caledonia County fatality in as many weeks and pushes the regional total to 27 with 13 deaths in Orleans County and 2 deaths in Essex County.
This last week saw a sudden turn in the recent trend of COVID cases, with the 7-day average of new cases jumping to nearly 44 cases per day, after having fallen the previous 2 weeks.
State officials struck a more cautious tone Tuesday during the state’s COVID-19 media briefing about this week’s numbers, noting that Vermont’s overall total of new cases rose this week compared to last, reversing recent trends and clouding some of their projections going forward.
“Last week we saw some encouraging trends. Unfortunately, as it relates to Vermont, those trends have not continued,” said Michael Pieciak, DFR Commissioner who oversees the state’s COVID data collection and modeling.
“When you look at where the cases are, similar trends hold here as well. The Northeast Kingdom continues to be at the upper end of the regions of Vermont,” said Pieciak. “You can see them clearly standing out – over the last week, including this week – standing out as one of the highest case prevalence regions.”
Pieciak reiterated the common refrain that new cases and hospitalizations disproportionately affect the unvaccinated. He also noted that the last couple of weeks have seen a rise in cases among the 0- to 9-year-old age bracket, who are ineligible to get vaccinated.
The NEK has now seen 4,324 total cases with 1,613 in Caledonia County, 2,265 in Orleans County and 446 cases in Essex County.
During the state’s presentation, Tuesday officials indicated the outbreak at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab that began last week had now seen 23 total cases reported.
Vaccination Clinics
The state continues to promote vaccinations for both those who have never received a COVID vaccination as well as those eligible for the Pfizer booster shot. To meet the hoped-for demand of boosters, and in anticipation of the other 2 vaccinations being approved for booster doses in the near future, the state has reopened some of the mass vaccination clinics that they had utilized in the early days of the rollout.
Many of the pharmacies in the state offer vaccinations that can be scheduled or received on a walk-in clinic, including most of the Walgreens, Kinney Drugs, CVS Pharmacy and larger grocery stores with affiliated pharmacies. State-run clinics are also being held across the state including:
Oct. 13 - North Country Union High School & NVRH; Oct. 15 - Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury; Oct. 16 - Newport Center Fire Station; Oct. 18 - Derby Elks Club & NVRH; Oct. 20 - Green Mountain Mall & NVRH; Oct. 22 - Green Mountain Mall -
Canadian Border
During the media briefing, Gov. Phil Scott expressed frustration with the continued restrictions on the Canadian border.
Scott has repeatedly raised concerns about the U.S.’s lack of a reciprocal policy to allow Canadian’s to enter the country via land crossings for non-essential travel.
Scott said the topic came up again Tuesday morning during the governors’ conference call with White House officials and the response was, “We’re working on it.”
“We will continue to push but we don’t have any authority over the border. We don’t have any authority over the White House and their decision-making. But we are as frustrated as anyone,” said Scott, noting Canadians are now better protected than Americans in terms of vaccination rates. Scott suggested the U.S. could impose the same vaccine and testing requirements that Canada has to allow Americans to cross north of the border, and wondered why travel was looser for people who fly than try to drive across the border.
“They are part of our economy as well,” said Scott of his desire to see travel opened up to Canadians.
