Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID.
According to data from the Vermont Department of Health, a 10th Caledonia County resident died in the last week. This marks the 25th death of a NEK resident since the start of the pandemic and the 5th during the Delta variant surge. There have been 13 deaths in Orleans County and 2 deaths in Essex County.
The daily average of cases has come down slightly from the peak of just over 40 cases per day set a week ago. The 7-day average was at 37 cases Tuesday, following new case counts in the NEK of 46 on Saturday, 42 on Sunday, 4 on Monday (potentially reflecting reduced testing options on the weekend) and 13 on Tuesday.
The total count for the NEK is now at 3,798 cases. The fatality rate in the NEK has been .6% of total cases, slightly less than the statewide total of .9%.
Orleans County continues to have the highest level of active cases in the state, with nearly twice the per capita rate as the next county, which is Essex County, and nearly 3 times the statewide average.
This was noted by state officials during this week’s press conference while highlighting statewide numbers were flat.
“Looking across Vermont you can see parts of the state that did have cases increase last week remain elevated, most notably in the Northeast kingdom. Orleans County stays at a very high case level, Essex County is up a bit as well, although there was some improvement in Caledonia,” said Michael Pieciak, Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation which oversees the state’s data and modeling.
NEK School Part Of Testing Pilot
An NEK school district is part of a pilot project to test one of the several COVID testing strategies the state has been developing for schools.
Essex North Supervisory Union in Canaan was one of 5 districts across the state selected to participate in the pilot of take-home PCR testing kits.
Agency of Education Secretary Dan French announced the strategy last week and further discussed it this week while unveiling additional testing approaches the state is working on, including using rapid antigen testing to allow unvaccinated close contacts to remain in school and response PCR tests to assess students who may develop symptoms.
The take-home testing is designed to help students that may be staying home because they are symptomatic and need a test to be cleared to return to school. The school would be equipped with test kits that would include the testing materials and pre-paid shipping. Families would be able to administer the test then drop it at a shipping location or returns it to their school.
The use of the take-home kits should speed up access to testing for students and ultimately speed up their return to school to minimize the last education time.
The Essex North SU was selected, in part, because Canaan Schools district is the only district in the state to not adopt the state’s recommended mask policy.
French said he has discussed the issue with school officials and pointed out that the district has roughly half of its students from New Hampshire, which may have had an effect on the community input when the mask policy was debated.
French also indicated he will visit the district soon. “One of the reasons we prioritized them for the take-home testing kits is to do whatever we can to support them,” French said.
“We learned so many lessons last year about how to manage the virus in our schools,” commented French last week. “We know how to use the various strategies to keep our schools open. But this year it will come down to vaccination. Every Vermonter has to do their part. Quite simply if you want to keep our schools open and keep our kids in their education moving forward, you have to get vaccinated and get your children vaccinated. It’s as simple as that.”
According to this week’s report of COVID cases in schools while infectious, Canaan Schools have had 2 cases thus far.
Canaan Schools is just one of dozens of schools across the NEK that have had to deal with positive cases and the resulting contact tracing and occasional shift of classes or schools to remote learning. The most recent report includes:
Barton Graded School — 1 case current report / 5 cases since beginning of year; Blue Mountain Union — 1 / 1; Bradford Elementary School — 1 / 3; Brighton Elementary School — 1 / 2; Brownington Central School — 1 / 2; Burke Town School — 0 / 3; Cabot School — 1 / 3; Canaan Schools — 1 / 2; Cornerstone School — 0 / 1; Craftsbury Schools — 0 / 1; Danville School — 0 / 4; Derby Elementary School — 3 / 31; Glover Community School — 1 / 2; Good Shepherd Catholic School — 0 / 1; Hardwick Elementary School — 0 / 2; Hazen Union — 0 / 1; Irasburg Village School — 1 / 1; Lake Region — 4 / 9; Lyndon Town School — 0 / 4; Millers Run School — 0 / 2; Newbury Elementary School — 0 / 1; Newport City Elem Schools — 1 / 8; Newport Town School — 2 / 3; North Country UHS — 8 / 13; North Country Union Jr High — 0 / 4; Orleans Elementary School — 0 / 2; Oxbow UHS — 0 / 2; St. Johnsbury Academy — 1 / 8; St. Johnsbury Schools — 1 / 10; Sutton Village School — 1 / 1; Thaddeus Stevens School — 1 / 1; The Arlington School — 1 / 1; Troy Elementary School — 2 / 2; United Christian Academy — 2 / 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.