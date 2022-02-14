Last week the Northeast Kingdom recorded an additional COVID-19 death while new cases continue their downward trend.
The latest fatality was of an Orleans County resident on Feb. 7, the 33rd for the county and 59th for the NEK — with 3 in Essex and 23 in Caledonia.
Over the last 90 days, deaths continued to be primarily among those over 70-years-old, and at nearly 10 times the per capita rate among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people.
Vermont officials have said that the trend in deaths, which has maintained a fairly steady rate through the winter, typically lags a shift in case counts, as serious illness takes time to develop. State officials have also said many of the deaths in January were likely caused by the Delta variant, which remained the dominant variant through mid-December.
Recent cases in the NEK, though, have shown signs of easing. The official state report says daily new cases have dropped from about 100 per day in mid-January to about 20 per day in recent days.
The notion that cases are easing is one optimistically felt at the NEK’s hospitals. While not overwhelmed with COVID patients, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and North Country Hospital in Newport have felt the impacts of the pandemic, from dealing with patients infected with COVID, but also coronavirus’ side effects like absenteeism by staff members, and community members who delayed routine care and need additional health care as a result.
Just over a month ago, hospital officials expressed significant concern with the potential for the operational capacity to be impacted by the omicron surge and those fears have abated somewhat in recent days.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel here,” said Wendy Franklin, of a recent mood shift at North Country Hospital where she is Director of Communications.
Franklin noted that there are far fewer people in the lines at their PRC testing clinic, although she wonders if some people are utilizing the greater availability of at-home tests instead. She said the hospital may take a look at its contract with the state for the testing clinic and possibly reduce hours so they can redeploy their staff elsewhere because while the situation is improved workforce remains an ongoing concern for the hospital.
“We are always in recruitment mode, across all departments and disciplines,” she said. Franklin said while things have eased from January, she doesn’t think the pressure is off as the hospital continues to shift staff across departments to fill staffing holes and even benefited from the deployment of National Guard members to help the hospital for a couple of weeks.
The sense that the COVID situation is improving, but the concern of workforce limitations remains, is a sentiment echoed by Shawn Tester, CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, who noted the concerns existed before COVID but were exacerbated by the pandemic.
“We are through the worst of it. January – really November, December and January - were really tough,” said Tester. “January was touch and go. … With Omicron we had a number of staff out, but it was lucky that it wasn’t all one department.”
Tester said NVRH also benefitted from several National Guard members helping staff hospital roles, a few of whom remain on site for a bit longer.
“You have felt a sense of the mood lifting,” said Tester. “That intense pressure of those 3 months is less. It feels like we are heading in a good path.” Tester commended the dedication, flexibility and work of the hospital staff for covering
Tester said now that it seems the state and nation is shifting towards dealing with the coronavirus at an endemic level, where it is persistent but less urgent of a public health concern, it has given him an opportunity to return to thinking about the longer-term systemic challenges that face rural hospitals.
Tester said there are long-term challenges facing NVRH and other rural hospitals.
“Our rural health care system nationally was fragile before the pandemic and it’s going to be fragile as we come out of it,” he said. “I don’t know what that future is going to look like. The amount of support that came down the last few years is not going to continue.”
“I would say my personal perspective is shifting toward these long-term challenges,” said Tester.
Patricia Launer, NVRH Director of Quality and Infection Control, also urged the community to address health care concerns and not wait to get treatment.
“We are here for the community and you are sick and need our services reach out to us,” said Launer.
“The reality is this hospital is very busy with very sick people who don’t have COVID,” said Tester. “Having the workforce here to support them and ensuring the hospital is stable and fiscally viable is going to be critical for the future.”
