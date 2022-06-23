Another Pimental Murder Suspect Convicted

Investigators from the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team continue to search the Duck Pond Road property of homicide victim Michael Pimental in Waterford Wednesday. (Photo by Todd Wellington)
Another suspect in the 2018 murder of Waterford resident Michael Pimental has been convicted in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Shawn Whitcomb, 51, of Concord, who is the father of Pimental’s girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, 28, was sentenced by Judge Christina Reiss last week to serve 120 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Whitcomb will be allowed credit for time served and will be subject to a 4-year term of federal supervision after he is released from prison.
U.S. District Court
Pimental, 37, was found dead off Victory Road in Concord on Oct. 14, 2018. He had been shot multiple times. But police had already been conducting an investigation into an alleged drug ring Pimental and others were involved in when the shooting occurred. Several of the drug ring suspects were later arrested on federal drug charges.
Authorities have said they believe one of the suspects - John Welch, 34, of Woodsville - was the man who actually shot and killed Pimental. But the details of Welch’s plea agreement seem to suggest that someone else could have been the shooter.
According to court records, Welch agreed to a “statement of facts” in the case that appear to put the gun Welch was carrying into the hands of Shawn Whitcomb on the day of the murder
The statement says that on October 13, 2018, Krystal Whitcomb and John Welch drove in a Cadillac to Waterford where Krystal Whitcomb lived with Michael Pimental.
“Welch met with Shawn Whitcomb at a pull-off near Duck Pond Road,” reads the statement. “There, John Welch gave the 9mm firearm to Shawn Whitcomb. Krystal Whitcomb, John Welch and Shawn Whitcomb left the pull-off and drove to Krystal’s residence on Duck Pond Road. After they arrived, Michael Pimental was shot and killed. In the aftermath of Michael Pimental’s death, Shawn Whitcomb gave John Welch shell casings. John Welch threw those shell casings out the window of the Cadillac.”
Welch is scheduled for sentencing on a plea agreement in August. A total of 8 people were charged in connection with Pimental drug ring. Most have now been convicted or had their cases resolved.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.