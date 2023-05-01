Another Portland Street Drug Suspect Charged With Shooting A Pregnant Woman In Connecticut

Mug shot of Sherod A. Hackett following Portland Street drug raid in 2021.

Another Portland Street drug suspect released by former Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris is now being held on $1.5 million bail after being accused of shooting two employees at an auto parts store in Connecticut.

One of the alleged victims was a pregnant woman who was shot in the leg and hip. The second alleged victim was a male employee who was shot multiple times in the abdomen. The female victim was 22 weeks pregnant, said police.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments