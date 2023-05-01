Another Portland Street Drug Suspect Charged With Shooting A Pregnant Woman In Connecticut

Another Portland Street drug suspect released by former Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris is now being held on $1.5 million bail after being accused of shooting two employees at an auto parts store in Connecticut.
One of the alleged victims was a pregnant woman who was shot in the leg and hip. The second alleged victim was a male employee who was shot multiple times in the abdomen. The female victim was 22 weeks pregnant, said police.
Sherod Aldon Hackett, 24, was arrested during a St. Johnsbury Police drug raid at 619 Portland Street on Feb. 25, 2021.
Police said they seized guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.
Hackett pleaded not guilty to felony charges of fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking and possession of narcotics and was released by Judge Harris on April 26, 2021, on conditions of release and a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond.
An unsecured appearance bond means no cash has to be paid for the defendant to be released. Just a signature agreeing to pay the bond if the defendant failed to attend court as required.
According to Connecticut news station FOX61, Hackett allegedly shot and injured two people working at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Newington, Conn., in November 2022.
Hackett is now facing multiple charges in Connecticut, including two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, carrying a weapon without a permit, 1st-degree reckless endangerment and sixth-degree larceny. Hackett has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
According to the news report, the suspect may have “had a bone to pick with one of the employees” at the auto parts store.
The police report states that Hackett was mad at the female employee for allegedly selling him a faulty part and that the woman allegedly told police the suspect promised payback.
Hackett, who has pending criminal cases in Vermont and Texas, admitted he was inside the store but said he didn’t shoot anyone, according to the police report.
Six suspects were arrested during the 2021 drug raid on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury, including Hackett and Paul L. Downer, 25, of Hartford, Conn.
In March of 2021, Downer was released by Judge Harris so he could live with his parents pending trial in their Connecticut home.
Downer has now been accused by Connecticut authorities in connection with the murder of Michael Starks, 29, who was shot to death in April at a grocery store on Capen Street in Hartford, Conn.
Downer was charged after the Portland Street raid in St. Johnsbury with fentanyl trafficking and crack-cocaine trafficking.
Downer is also charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and attempted 2nd-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Ryan C. Farnham, 29, in an apartment at 243 Lafayette St. in St. Johnsbury in January of 2021.
Downer has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
