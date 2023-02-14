Another Snowmobile Crash Injures One In Pittsburg

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A snowmobile crash February 13 injured a 15 year old rider on the Corridor 11 trail.
At about 11 a.m. while riding with a family member through a winding section of trail, the 15-year-old from the United Kingdom hit an icy puddle, lost control and went off of the trail, striking several trees. She sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries.
She was immediately assisted by her riding companion, who texted 911 as there was no cell service at that location. The riding companion ultimately transported the young woman via snowmobile to the trail crossing of Route 2, where a phone call for help was placed.
Upon receiving word of the incident, rescue personnel from the Jefferson Fire Department, Lancaster Ambulance, and a N.H. Fish and Game Department conservation officer responded. The young patient was quickly located and evaluated roadside before being taken to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for evaluation and treatment of injuries.
Investigation revealed that this was the first time the operator had ridden a snowmobile on a trail system. Before her ride she had completed an approved OHRV safety course and equipped herself with all of the proper safety equipment for her adventure. Her riding companion had procured trail maps and taken care to prepare for the trip as well. These preparations greatly aided both the patient and responding rescue personnel when the time of need arose, rescue personnel stated.
It was the fourth crash in recent days in the North Country, following two previous ones in the Pittsburg area and one in Colebrook.
