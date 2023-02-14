Another Snowmobile Crash Injures One In Pittsburg

Rescue personnel help an injuried man hurt in a snowmobile crash in Lancaster in this Sunday, March 10, 2019 file photo. (Contributed Photo)

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A snowmobile crash February 13 injured a 15 year old rider on the Corridor 11 trail.

At about 11 a.m. while riding with a family member through a winding section of trail, the 15-year-old from the United Kingdom hit an icy puddle, lost control and went off of the trail, striking several trees. She sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

