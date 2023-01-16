Another Suitor Emerges For Academy’s Motel Property

ST. JOHNSBURY — A real estate investment group has signed an agreement with St. Johnsbury Academy to purchase the Maple Center Motel property.
The agreement puts Sunshine Investment Capital, LP on track to purchase the Hastings Hill property that the Academy no longer needs for student housing purposes. The Sunshine group is the third serious suitor of the property since last summer.
Three men comprise the limited partnership; they are Douglas Campbell, Mike Cammock and Jay Lucas. The partnership was formed in November and has already purchased two properties: a motel in Charlestown, N.H. and two multi-unit buildings in Springfield, Vt.
“Our goal is to identify properties in NH and VT where we can either expand the number of units or change the use of the building with the sole purpose of adding housing supply,” said Campbell in an email. “The root cause of the housing crisis is a lack of supply - the most economical means is to retrofit existing properties.”
Campbell, who lives in Croydon, N.H., said he and his partners have “years of expertise” in purchasing and maintaining housing properties. “I personally have an ownership stake in 100 apartments across NH and VT and have a deep expertise and desire to provide good housing,” he said.
One of the partners owns a property in Littleton, N.H., but other than that the Academy property at 151 Hastings St. is the furthest north in Vermont or New Hampshire that the three partners have looked for property acquisition.
Campbell said the former motel property meets the ideal condition that he and his partners are looking for: a place that’s ready to “retrofit” for occupancy.
“We’re excited; the Academy has taken really good care of the property,” he said.
The agreement stipulates that the Sunshine partnership has three months to confirm that the property is the right investment. “We have a three-month period where my partners and I will perform detailed inspections and also meet with the town to ensure that the building can accommodate our goals of adding apartments,” said Campbell.
The working plan for the 34-motel room property is to transform the space into 25 to 30 apartments. There would be a mix of efficiency and one-bedroom units. A current two-bedroom owner’s quarters would become the only two-bedroom apartment.
The rental price point for the units is expected to be market rate. All utility costs would be included in the rent. Campbell said units will likely be available to renters who are dependent on some level of government assistance.
Campbell said if all goes according to plan, Sunshine Investment Capital will close on the property within four months. “Then we’ll proceed and do the renovation,” he said, putting the likelihood of the property sale at “better than 50/50.”
This potential property purchase by the Sunshine partners is the third serious inquiry that the Academy has taken for the property and the first one since the property was officially listed through Begin Realty.
The first purchase attempt was by Rural Edge in June 2022, which held an option to buy, but the affordable housing organization withdrew the effort late in the summer because of funding issues.
Shortly after Rural Edge disclosed its effort to buy the motel another suitor for the property emerged. Maple Hill Terrace LLC, formed by Main Street neighbors, announced it was negotiating with the Academy to buy the property.
The neighbors said they wanted to pursue a different outcome for the property than what Rural Edge had in mind. They planned to create approximately a dozen apartments available for rent rates dictated by current market forces.
Negotiations between the Academy and the Maple Hill Terrace group were on track for a deal but then fell apart at the end of September over “legal language.”
The motel was built in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur J. “Bob” (1908-1966) and Lucienne (1910-2005) Dubois. It opened at a time when the town was being marketed as the “Maple Center of the World.”
Years later and after many years of ownership by Murphy Realty, B.J. Murphy gifted it to the Academy in 2008 as a space to house boarding students. Murphy, who died in 2013 at the age of 88, graduated from the Academy in 1943.
Last June, Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said the property has benefited the school with dormitory space over the years, but it’s been the hope of leadership for a while to house all boarding students on or much closer to campus.
