Another Suspect Charged In Connection With Maple Street Shooting Investigation

Heather Smith

Another suspect has been charged in connection with a drug-related shooting that took place at an apartment house less than 200 feet away from the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury.

Heather A. Smith, 44, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor charges of violating conditions of release and possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana.

