Another Suspect Charged In Connection With Maple Street Shooting Investigation

Another suspect has been charged in connection with a drug-related shooting that took place at an apartment house less than 200 feet away from the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury.
Heather A. Smith, 44, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor charges of violating conditions of release and possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Judge Justin P. Jiron released Smith on conditions and $500 bail but denied a request by Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul that Smith be forbidden from going within 300 feet of the school.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The apartment was 194 feet away from the Good Shepherd School,” said Prosecutor Paul. “We deem this as a public safety concern…We don’t want her within 300 feet of that school, given the conduct here.”
But the judge declined the request after hearing from Smith’s defense attorney that she had moved to Lunenburg after the shooting.
“Miss Smith doesn’t have any real connection to the school,” said Judge Jiron. “There’s no allegation that she had approached the school. At this point Miss Smith has relocated to another town…”
Police responded in October to 72 Maple Street in St. Johnsbury after receiving a report of gunshots. Investigators said they suspected the shooting came from Smith’s residence - Apartment #3. Police then searched Smith’s apartment and said they seized 260 bags of fentanyl, a gun and more than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Smith was taken into custody during a Nov. 5 traffic stop and lodged on $1,000 bail. But Smith posted the bail and appeared in court in person on Monday as directed.
The shooting victim has been identified as Xavion Martin, 21, of Springfield, Mass., who was shot in the stomach.
Martin was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and then transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
No one has been charged with shooting Martin but another suspect connected to the investigation was later arrested on a drug charge and then released by the court after posting $7,500 bail.
Tomas Gomez Salazar, 20, who lives in North Weymouth, Mass. but is a Colombian National, has pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking and three other misdemeanor charges.
Salazar faces a possible sentence of up to 33 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
Smith faces a possible sentence of up to 31 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
