Another Young Family Fundraiser Benefits Animal Shelter

Another year, another Young family fundraiser to support a local organization.
For three straight years, Lyndonville residents Mandy Young and her sons have raised money for various organizations.
In 2020, the Save A Dog, Save A Cat program benefited from the effort as a way for the family to show appreciation for how the program helped them with their dog Dizzy.
In 2021, two organizations gained from their efforts. Money went to suicide awareness efforts in Newport in memory of Mandy’s brother and to Riverside Rescue in Lunenburg because the boys love to support animals.
This year another animal organization, Second Chance Animal Shelter in Littleton, N.H., received support. Brothers Camden, 10 and Jayden, 7, recently helped deliver the money to the shelter.
The money is raised in a couple of different ways. Mandy makes wire-wrapped jewelry that a person can buy locally with a donation at Nick’s Gas N Go in Lyndonville or at the Farmers’ Market in Lyndonville. Also available for a donation at the market this year were chocolate chip cookies made by the boys.
Mandy said she first began making the jewelry as a hobby that helped her following a domestic violence situation. With greater confidence, she said she wanted to use the skill to support organizations.
This year some of the jewelry included items from a lucky find. In the first week of June, she found 41 four-leaf clovers and added some to the jewelry she made.
The family also has permission to place a cash collection canister on the counter at North End Laundry. Information on the canister explains what the donations are for.
This year the canister stated that the money raised for Second Chance is in memory of Super Grover (or Super G), a cat that was particularly close to Camden that died in January.
In the three years of supporting local organizations, the family has raised $2,500.
From the beginning, Mandy said she wanted to include her sons in the process of selecting an organization and being part of the fundraising efforts. Each year they’ve done it, she said she’d seen a greater awareness and appreciation by the boys.
“They definitely understand how much the money we raise goes to helping the various needs of the animals,” she said in an email. “I discuss how shelters need things other than just food and the money we bring them helps makes sure the animals can get clean spaces, vet care, etc.”
Mandy said community members have responded well to the fundraisers.
“Their continued support, faith and trust means a lot,” she said. “I appreciate being known as the lady who sells jewelry for a cause.”
