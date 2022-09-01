Another Young Family Fundraiser Benefits Animal Shelter

Brothers Camden, left, and Jayden Young deliver checks to Second Chance Animal Shelter in Littleton, N.H. recently after they and their mom, Mandy, organized a collection/donation effort over the summer to support the animal organization. The fundraiser was in the memory of a pet they lost in January. (Contributed Photo)

Another year, another Young family fundraiser to support a local organization.

For three straight years, Lyndonville residents Mandy Young and her sons have raised money for various organizations.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments