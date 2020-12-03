ANR Chief To Discuss Brown Bullhead Probe

Research photographs of lesions and tumors on brown bullhead from South Bay on Lake Memphremagog.

NEWPORT CITY – State biologists will talk about lesions found on brown bullhead in the South Bay of Lake Memphremagog in a remote forum next week.

The discussion about the health of this species of catfish will lead off a forum about other environmental issues in Vermont hosted by Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Secretary Julie Moore.

