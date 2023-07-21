ANR Launches Dam Safety Inspection Effort

This week Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced it would conduct safety inspections throughout the state to identify dams that may have been impacted by the historic flooding last week.
DEC announced the Dam Safety Program will be prioritizing inspection of dams that have the potential to impact life and property such as homes and roads. Inspections are being performed by trained engineers at no cost to dam owners.
According to DEC’s Dam Inventory, there are several dams of significant and high risk in the Northeast Kingdom that would be part of that inspection. There are high-risk dams in Derby, Charleson, Lyndon, and Waterford, and numerous significant risk dams.
Statewide there are over 400 dams located within Vermont that impound enough water to pose a risk should the dam fail. A large number of those dams are owned by private individuals.
DEC announced that as of mid-week, it had not been able to make contact with some dam owners to initiate inspection efforts. As outreach efforts continue, the Program asks anyone who owns a dam and has not been directly contacted by the Program to email ANR.DamSafety@Vermont.gov, as soon as possible.
Prompt contact by dam owners is critical to ensuring dams are inspected soon for safety risks. To the extent that the Program cannot obtain access permission to inspect a dam during this process, the Program may require the owner to conduct an inspection and submit a report to the Program.
For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.
