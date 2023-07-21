ANR Launches Dam Safety Inspection Effort
Buy Now

This week Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced it would conduct safety inspections throughout the state to identify dams that may have been impacted by the historic flooding last week.

DEC announced the Dam Safety Program will be prioritizing inspection of dams that have the potential to impact life and property such as homes and roads. Inspections are being performed by trained engineers at no cost to dam owners.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments