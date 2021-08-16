While Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Secretary Julia Moore was not able to designate Lake Memphremagog as a “lake in crisis” after receiving a petition from local group DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) earlier this year, she is following through on a promise: a community meeting between her, DUMP and other stakeholders in the international lake.
The public meeting will be held next Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Gateway Center in Newport.
“It’s really great that Secretary Moore is making this opportunity available and it’s very much appreciated,” said Peggy Stevens, a member of DUMP’s advisory council, on Monday. “She didn’t have to give us the meeting, so I really take it as a show of good faith.”
Stevens said she has been in touch with Oliver Pierson, lakes and ponds program manager for the Department of Environmental Conservation, to plan the meeting with the Secretary. While Stevens noted the increased COVID-19 caseload in Orleans County with concern, she said that the meeting is still on and the Gateway Center’s doors will be open for fresh air to circulate.
Interested parties, including Canadian residents who will likely still be unable to cross the border, will also be able to participate in the meeting virtually. Stevens said a link to the Zoom meeting will be posted on DUMP’s website at nolakedump.com as soon as it is available.
The U.S. border is currently closed to Canadians traveling for nonessential purposes through at least Aug. 21.
The meeting’s agenda is still forthcoming, but Stevens said that the Secretary will provide an update on the lake and listen to commentary from DUMP as well as other groups or individuals who wish to speak.
“I’m sure she’ll be talking about the fish testing and water testing that’s happening this summer, though I don’t know whether any preliminary results will be available or not,” said Stevens. “And then time will be provided to DUMP to make comments and I’m sure the same is true for the MWA [Memphremagog Watershed Association] and whoever, other groups or individuals who want to say something or ask a question.”
DUMP submitted an official petition requesting that Lake Memphremagog be designated as a “lake in crisis” earlier this year, the Caledonian previously reported. In addition to 50 hard-copy signatures required to meet the letter of the law, the online petition garnered over 3,800 signatures.
Secretary Moore wrote a letter to DUMP on May 4 explaining that the lake does not meet the high bar set by the legislature for the “in crisis” designation. While segments of the lake have been listed as impaired due to phosphorus loading and the lake’s condition will cause potential harm to public health and the environment due to rare cyanobacteria blooms, it has not been demonstrated that lakeshore property values have declined due to the lake’s health — the third criteria required by state statute.
“The official designation will not change our continued commitment to the work needed to restore and sustain Lake Memphremagog,” wrote Moore on May 4.
DUMP launched their petition on March 4 following a December ANR public presentation on the incidence of cancerous lesions on brown bullhead found in the lake, currently under further study.
