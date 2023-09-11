LYNDON – The REVolution, a grass-roots anti-bullying campaign, held a kick-off event at Bandstand Park on Sunday.
The group’s co-founders, Adrianne Hutchin and Laura Wayne, chose a high-profile Main Street location to announce the crusade to the community at large.
“I think this was an important first step for us,” Wayne said. “Our primary goal today was to let people know we’re here.”
Hutchin and Wayne, mothers of children who have been bullied in local schools, formed The REVolution as a long-term, multi-year push to enact comprehensive anti-bullying legislation.
“We’re looking at [putting forward] legislation in a couple of years. In the meantime, we want to get the community involved,” Hutchin said.
State Rep. Scott Beck (R-St. Johnsbury) was on hand Sunday and said he supports the group’s goals.
“This is how changes get made. When legislators and the government listen to the people. They are trying to grow their voice and refine their voice, and I think they’ll be heard in Montpelier,” Beck said.
Area educators were also in attendance.
Lyndon Institute headmaster Brian Bloomfield and Kingdom East School District superintendent Sean McMannon said The REVolution has the potential to further improve anti-bullying efforts in PreK-12 schools.
Through the REVolution, state lawmakers can receive community feedback to draft more effective legislation, Bloomfield said.
“Schools have a lot of tools to combat bullying. They’ve gotten more robust over the last couple decades. But that doesn’t mean we’re as far along as we need to be,” he said. “I think legislators need to hear from families and parents. To hear how children are being affected, to hear how the current rules and regulations are helping or not helping, and to hear if there is more that we can do.”
McMannon applauded The REVolution for taking a cooperative approach alongside established stakeholders.
“What I really appreciate about The REVolution is that they’re engaging the entire community. That’s how this gets better, by partnering with schools, with Northeast Kingdom Human Services, with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, with all of the community organizations,” he said. Doing so allows those stakeholders to deliver consistent messages to young people. “When we’re using a common language and working together, we’re going to have better results.”
In addition to providing support for victims of bullying, Hutchin and Wayne will look to address the bullies themselves.
Hutchin said “Bullies aren’t born, they’re made. If we don’t work together from all angles of this, it’s not going to stop,” and Wayne added, “The bullies themselves are children in crisis. There are so many families out there that don’t know where to turn, or what to do.”
The REVolution is just getting off the ground.
The organization is in the process of obtaining 501C3 non-profit status and has not yet announced plans for future events.
However, less than a year after forming, Hutchin said the group has gained momentum and reached 1,600 people across social media platforms.
For more visit: https://www.facebook.com/revolutionnekvt
