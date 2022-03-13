Anti-Racism Pledge To Be Officially Introduced Across Vermont State Colleges

Students across the colleges of the VSCS who serve on the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force joined the meeting of the committee last week to provide an update on the new anti-racism pledge adopted by the board in October.
The students - and one recent graduate from NVU-Lyndon - included: Devyn Thompson from NVU-Johnson, Tajae Edwards from Castleton University, Kevin McGreal from Community College of Vermont, Kyla Leary from Vermont Technical College, and Sabra Anne Snyder, a recent graduate of Northern Vermont University.
A website has been developed, and the task force is planning a soft roll-out for the new pledge for VSCS students to see before the end of the current semester, with an official launch for the proposed anti-racism pledge planned for the start of next academic year, minutes from the meeting last week show.
Taskforce member Devyn Thompson thanked the committee for hearing the student group, saying, “The pledge has been made” and the student group is thankful for the support it has so far received.
“Ideally we’ll share the link to the signable form as soon as we are closer to the gathering signatures phase,” shared Snyder of plans to begin to gather student support for the initiative.
Thompson invited the committee to send any additional tips or suggestions ” … to make this pledge the best it can be for our students, faculty and staff.”
DEI Committee Chair Trustee Shirley Jackson asked how many signatures the task force is hoping to have, and Snyder said, “What sounds good to me is as many as possible.”
The pledge as adopted in late October reads, in part:
The members of the Vermont State College System (VSCS) acknowledge that we must implement and protect educational opportunities for all cultures and their histories. To protect all community members from social, academic, and systemic harm we must initiate progressive standards and actions that promote respect for all people from all cultural backgrounds.
Anti-racism is the practice of equitably advocating for all races by working to address and dismantle racism within ourselves and our society through intentional and sustained actions that challenge and change racist ideas, policies, behaviors, and beliefs. Anti-racism is a constant educational process. It questions why power is held in the hands that it is, where within us and within our systems these structures manifest, and how we can change these dynamics to create more equitable systems for all people.
Here, on original Abenaki and other Indigenous Peoples Lands in the State of Vermont, we are not insulated from the plights of racism.
Education provides greater opportunities to those who are able to access its benefits. Education is a key area where educational institutions make it a priority to act on core human values, where both students and employees feel safer and supported. This is essential in providing, pursuing and achieving higher levels of education.
As members of the VSCS, we pledge to continue building equitable education experiences for all members of our community. We must actively involve every student, educator, administrator, alum, and policymaker within the system to help make changes for our future. We must also educate the communities in which we live, for the impact of this work does not end at the classroom door nor the State borders.
