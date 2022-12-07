Anticipating Tough Times, Lancaster Eyes Welfare Budget Increase

LANCASTER — Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
The Town of Lancaster is expected to raise its welfare budget from $50,000 to $70,000 next year in anticipation of greater need.
Lancaster has not exceeded its welfare budget during the COVID-19 pandemic but Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson anticipates that rising inflation and decreased COVID relief funds will squeeze low-income households in 2023.
“People are going to be evicted,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
The Budget Committee on Tuesday supported the move, including Selectman and State Rep. Troy Merner.
“I agree with [Gaetjens-Oleson]. We’ve been getting boatloads of money the last two years since COVID for all of these different programs, and it’s all sun-setting. We’re better off safe than sorry,” Merner said.
The Budget Committee will finalize the draft budget at its next meeting on Dec. 13.
A public hearing will follow on Feb. 9.
During the pandemic, some North Country communities experienced dramatic increases in welfare spending, particularly for emergency shelter.
Emergency shelter spending increased in Littleton from $18,000 in 2019 to $165,000 in 2020 and in Haverhill from $5,760 in 2019 to $98,000 in 2020.
By law, that spending cannot be capped. That means the region’s growing homeless population — many arriving from elsewhere — will continue to drive up some municipal budgets.
It’s a problem of numbers.
Simply put, there is an excess of homeless people and a lack of available apartments. That has created a log jam of people temporarily living in motels, for extended periods, on the town’s dime.
The problem is difficult to solve because of New Hampshire’s tough rental market.
The Granite State’s 2-bedroom vacancy rate is below 1%, and 2-bedroom rents average over $1,500, according to a recent report by the New Hampshire Housing Authority.
Making the rental market even tighter are the growth of short-term rental properties (AirBNB, VRBO, etc.) and the spate of COVID-fueled home sales.
For more information on the New Hampshire housing market view the NHHFA’s 2022 Residential Rental Cost Survey Report at www.nhhfa.org.
