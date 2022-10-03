LITTLETON — The Littleton Lion’s Club featured 160 entries at its 41st Annual Antique Classic Auto Show held Sept. 24 and 25.

On Sept. 24, 38 of the vehicles paraded on Main Street. On Sept. 25, the registered vehicles gathered for show at the Varney & Smith Field, behind Cumberland Farms on Meadow Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments