LITTLETON — The Littleton Lion’s Club featured 160 entries at its 41st Annual Antique Classic Auto Show held Sept. 24 and 25.
On Sept. 24, 38 of the vehicles paraded on Main Street. On Sept. 25, the registered vehicles gathered for show at the Varney & Smith Field, behind Cumberland Farms on Meadow Street.
Judges determined the following winning entries:
Class A All Ford Model A’s & T’s
1st Richard Wallingford, Gorham, N.H. — 1930 Ford Model A truck
2nd David Daine, Littleton, N.H. — 1930 Ford Model A truck
3rd John Brooks, Lancaster, N.H. — 1930 Ford Model A 4DR Deluxe
Class B 1948 & Older Stock Cars & Pick ups
1st Craig Kelleher, North Hampton, N.H. — 1934 Packard 1104 Convertible
2nd David Eaton, Melvin Village, N.H. — 1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible
3rd Paul Moroney, Twin Mtn., N.H. — 1940 Plymouth P-10 Deluxe Coupe
Class C 1949-1957 Stock Cars
1st Keith Wilson, Hudson, N.H. — 1957 Oldsmobile 98 Holiday Coupe
2nd John Austin , Plainfield, N.H. — 1958 Packard Victoria Convertible
3rd Steve MacDonald, Waterford, Vt. — 1956 Chevrolet Belair Convertible
Class D 1958-1963 Stock Cars
1st Darrel Gearhart, Franconia, N.H. — 1958 Edsel Citation
2nd Richard Wallingford, Gorham, N.H. 1963 Cadillac Coupe Deville
3rd Kevin McInerney, Conway, N.H. — 1963 Ford Falcon Futura
Class E 1964-1972 Stock Cars
1st Scott & Sandy Simons, Littleton, N.H. — 1969 Chevrolet Camaro
2nd Richard Campbell, Newport, Vt. — 1964 Studebaker Hawk
3rd Charles Bierce, Bartlett, N.H. — 1967 Ford Fairlane 500
Class F 1972-2002 Stock Cars
1st Jamie White, Saint Albans, Vt. — 1987 Buick Grand National
2nd Rick Berry, North Stratford, N.H. — 1979 Pontiac Trans-Am
3rd Richard Morgan, Hudson, N.H. — 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle
Class G 1964-2002 Stock Mustangs
1st Sara Kelly, Manchester, N.H. 1966 — Ford Mustang Convertible
2nd David Leith, Nashua, N.H. — 1973 Ford Mustang
3rd Class H 1976 & Older GM Muscle
1st Kevin Gray, Concord, Vt. — 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
2nd Dave Dion, Franklin, N.H. — 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
3rd Trevor Bates, Lancaster, N.H. — 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
Class I 1976 & Older Mopar & Ford Muscle
1st Phil Bell, Bethlehem, N.H. — 1967 Ford Shelby GT 500
2nd Everett D’Anjou, Milford, N.H. — 1969 Plymouth Road Runner
2nd Walter McNeil, Danville, Vt. — 1974 Plymouth Cuda
3rd Rick Sanborn, Bethlehem, N.H. — 1969 Plymouth GTX
Class J 2002 & Older Stock Corvettes
1st Barry Taylor, Sugar Hill, N.H. — 1962 Chevrolet Corvette
2nd David & Leslie Stroud, New Hampton, N.H. — 1982 Chevrolet Corvette
3rd Chis Stine, Northfield, N.H. — 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Class K 2002 & Older Stock Foreign Cars
1st Lincoln Paquette, Concord, Vt. — 1961 Benz 1906 Sedan
2nd Don Giguere, Tilton, N.H. — 1959 English Ford Anglia 100E
3rd John Drown, Littleton, N.H. — 1972 VW Beetle
Class L 1948 & Older Street Rod Cars
1st Jody Cutter, Concord, Vt. — 1932 Ford 5-Window Coupe
2nd Keith Johnson, Lyndonville, Vt. — 1940 Ford Coupe
3rd Ken & Ellie Butler, Pittsburg, N.H. — 1933 Chevrolet Cabriolet
Class M 1948 & Older Street Rod Trucks
1st Raymond Morrell, Lunenburg, Vt. — 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
2nd Robert Raskevitz, West Danville, Vt. — 1932 Ford Pickup
3rd Cindy & Jack Russell, Franconia, N.H. — 1936 Ford Fire Truck
Class N 1949-2002 Customs or Personalized
1st Roland Theroux, Colebrook, N.H. — 1955 Jeep Willy’s
2nd Christian Gomes, Claremont, N.H. — 1976 Ford Bronco
3rd John Tuite, Littleton, N.H. — 1948 Dodge Power wagon
Class O 2002 & Older Stock Trucks
1st Tom & Peggy Doyon, Whitefield, N.H. — 1961 Chevrolet C20 Apache
2nd Ed Richey, Bethlehem, N.H. — 1950 Dodge Power Wagon
3rd Rex Ste Marie, Burlington, Vt. — 1961 Chevrolet C10 Apache Custom
Class P 2003-2022 Late Model Mustangs
1st Ken Morse, Pelham, N.H. — 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302
2nd Bill & Paula Huntoon, Rindge, N.H. — 2007 Ford Mustang Outlaw
3rd Linda Martin, Bethlehem, N.H. — Ford Mustang
Class Q 2003-2022 Special Interest
1st Robert Akesson, Groveton, N.H. — 2013 Dodge Viper SRT
2nd Chet Leigh, Gorham, N.H. — 2010 Dodge Challenger RT
3rd Robert Tate, Hudson, N.H. — 2004 Chevrolet SSR
Oldest Car
Hugh Bean, Whitefield, N.H. — 1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe
Oldest Truck
David Daine, Littleton, N.H. — 1930 Ford Model A Truck
People’s Choice
Craig Kelleher, North Hampton, N.H. — 1934 Packard 1104 Convertible
