AOE Releases School Facility Survey, NEK Needs Greater Than State Average

Vermont education officials last week released a statewide survey of public school facilities providing an inventory and initial assessment of building needs across the state.
The report suggests that many Northeast Kingdom schools are older and have greater needs than the statewide average.
Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said the survey is the first step in a larger process designed to assess the state’s school facility needs and develop recommendations and priorities for how to assess them.
“Not surprising to a certain extent,” said French of the results. “We have some work to do in our facilities and I don’t think that should surprise anyone.”
The inventory was conducted as part of Act 72 which passed last year and called on the Agency of Education to conduct an inventory and assessment of school facilities, prepare a report on school construction funding mechanisms, help schools develop facility management professional standards and maintain a capital improvement plan, and more. The Vermont Legislature suspended state aid for school construction projects in 2007, leaving school boards and supervisory unions to fund projects often through local bonds ever since.
The survey delivered a “facilities condition index” which combined data about the building components and their type and age, along with a local assessment of their condition. The survey documented 305 schools encompassing 384 buildings which are an average of 61-years-old with 22 years having passed since the last major renovation.
The statewide average of Vermont buildings is that they have a facilities condition index of 71.1 percent, suggesting, overall, there is just under 30 percent of remaining life expectancy for facilities.
On average the NEK districts and supervisory unions fare a bit worse, with Essex North Supervisory Union, which operates Canaan School, highlighted as being in the top 5 for facility needs based on a facility index score of 87.3 percent; only 12 of 54 SU/SDs in Vermont were above 80 percent.
The other NEK scores were Caledonia Central SU — 79.9 percent; Kingdom East SD — 77.0 percent; Orleans Central SU — 76.9 percent; Orleans Southwest SU — 76.7 percent; North Country SU — 76.5 percent. St. Johnsbury SD and Orange East — both at 67.9 percent — were the only two SU/SDs in the area below the statewide average.
Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns has long advocated for state help with school facility needs, highlighting the conditions at several of the district’s schools in recent years through testimony at the legislature and giving French and U.S. Rep Peter Welch, D-Vt., tours in the past. Kingdom East attempted to pass a $24 million bond in 2019 to address maintenance and capacity issues, but it failed. Some of the maintenance issues have since been incorporated into smaller projects into KESD’s annual budget.
French said Vermont is one of the top spenders in education in the country and has made investments in education accordingly, but will face spending choices in the future and will need to evaluate the situation as a policy consideration in the future.
“Facilities are an essential input to ensure quality and equity in the system,” said French Tuesday during the state’s media briefing. “It is important that we undertake a more systematic approach to reviewing the quality of our facilities statewide.”
Last Wednesday when he unveiled the report to the House Education Committee, French noted the facilities question was akin to the pupil weighting work which is looking to revise school operations funding formulas to ensure equity across the state.
French suggested that future policy discussions will involve how to meet the needs of rural educational facilities, setting basic quality standards and other considerations. French suggested, for instance, that the state could consider subsidizing small schools for younger grades in communities while looking to consolidate middle schools to develop more robust offerings at the older ages.
French, who used to be superintendent in Essex North in Canaan 15 years ago, referenced the district as an example of rural challenges and declining enrollments with half the students now as when he was there.
“There is limit in the infrastructure footprint in these communities and we can’t build separate facilities for every silo-ized program,” said French while discussing smaller schools potentially developing multiple uses. “There needs to be an integration at some point, but I argue that comes together around policy priority.
“We need to acknowledge that facilities are a statewide responsibility,” French told the committee. “We need to get back in that business.”
The survey released last week was conducted by an outside firm with facility expertise, but it was an initial effort that relied on subjective local input for some of the data. French said the step was necessary because AOE literally had no comprehensive data on how many buildings made up the state public education landscape, much less their age, condition and needs.
The next step will be for AOE to conduct more comprehensive building assessments with professional engineers and develop cost estimates for construction needs. That assessment will help AOE and the Legislature potentially develop a new construction aid program that will reflect statewide needs and priorities.
