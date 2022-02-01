State officials announced progress in rolling out the Test At Home program for schools in the last week, however the effort has not yet begun at independent schools.
Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said in the last week most public schools across the state have adopted Test At Home as state officials work to iron out test distribution issues and release additional information to help schools with implementation of the program.
French said AOE had been developing Frequently Asked Question memos to help school nurses and administrators adopt the program.
Many of the questions have revolved around more completely defining presumptive contacts versus the traditional close contacts. Presumptive contacts cast a wider net, but two recent adjustments are that COVID exposure on a bus or in a cafeteria will not be considered presumptive contacts.
“The decision making on safety now shifts to students and families, which can be unsettling for schools, but it is necessary to identify cases more quickly,” said French, who noted that schools have never been a riskier environment than the general community and that most often COVID cases are brought to schools from exposure outside, but not spread within the school.
French said Tuesday that while much progress had been made to deploy Test At Home in public schools, that effort has not yet begun for independent schools.
“Independent schools haven’t been brought online yet,” said French of the Test At Home program. “It’s purely a function of supply. We are planning to do that at some point, but I don’t have firm date yet.”
Twiladawn Perry, Head of School at Lyndon Institute, said Tuesday afternoon that Test At Home would be beneficial for the independent high school.
LI did not deploy the Test To Stay program because it did not have the staff to implement the program according to state guidelines, said Perry. “Contact tracing has certainly been challenging,” she added.
“We are moving towards the Test at Home program, even though the AOE is not currently providing the rapid tests to independent schools,” said Perry. “We have purchased some tests kits and received some from Northern Counties [Health Care], but it is not enough to meet the general requirements of the Test at Home program.”
French said some of the challenges with rolling out Test At Home to independent schools was both an issue of having adequate supply of the rapid at home test kits, but also more complex distribution and supply chain logistics with the independent schools.
He said AOE intended to help independent schools implement Test At Home, but was uncertain when that work would be completed.
Shifting AOE Focus
During the media briefing held by state officials Tuesday, French said AOE would soon pivot from focusing on COVID safety within schools to focusing on educational and academic recovery.
“Now we need to evaluate the education risks to students,” said French. “The educational risks are going to be accumulating and ongoing and we need to have a call to urgency to address them.”
French said he sees the AOE making this pivot toward the end of the month and noted increasing vaccination rates among students and decreasing infections give AOE the opportunity to shift to academic recovery and social and emotional well-being.
So far six schools in the state have applied to AOE for award grants eligible to schools that reach 80 percent vaccination among students.
“I expect we will start to see more schools eligible for this award in the coming weeks,” said French, adding AOE is also working to collect vaccination rates of all schools in cooperation with the Health Department.
