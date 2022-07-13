SUTTON — A “Dear Junkies” sign signaling the closure of a roadside pull-off along Route 5 was replaced on Wednesday with several dump truck loads of earth.
Either way, the message is clear: no more parking; people are tired of cleaning up garbage and drug paraphernalia littered there.
It’s been an ongoing battle for the crew at District 7 Agency of Transportation to clean up trash at the pull-off. In the spring, crew members filled two 10-wheelers with littered items from the pull-off area.
For Jeffrey Norris, neighbor and owner of the property where the pull-off is located, the last straw for him regarding public access was scattered heroin baggies found there by his wife. The couple has three children, ages 6, 10 and 12, in their home near the pull-off. The couple drove posts into the ground, stretched bright yellow caution tape between the posts and nailed the cover of a storage bin to one of the posts that in heavy black marker reads “Dear Local Junkies I am sick of having to clean up your Heroin Baggies! I am not your mother! This is NOT your safe place. To all others sorry for the inconvenience.”
Norris has owned the property for 12 years and there’s always been trouble with litter, he said, but now drug use and drug dealing seem to be happening more frequently there, so he and his wife decided to send a message that “enough is enough.”
The posts were placed within the state highway right-of-way so AOT took them down, but the posts complete with the “Dear Junkies” sign were reinstalled closer to the treeline and out of the right-of-way.
Soon after, AOT provided a much more effective deterrent to parking in the pull-off than yellow tape and a sign. Full loads of soil were dumped in large mounds to block access to the area. The plan is to create an earthen bank with a ditch with no shoulder to park on.
Filling in pull-off areas is not unusual for AOT, said Michael Booth, district 7 transportation administrator. As long as the pull-off is not deemed an essential location for things like school buses, state highway vehicles or trail access points it can be closed by AOT. Sometimes it’s necessary to eliminate pull-off points if the highway crews are spending too much time cleaning them up, said Booth.
“They end up being garbage collectors is what they end up being,” he said. It’s a cost to taxpayers for the AOT to spend so much time picking up roadside trash.
A pull-off on Route 5A is also scheduled to be closed off soon due to excessive garbage trouble.
Booth said it’s all types of garbage that gets dumped in the pull-offs including drug paraphernalia. At times, crews call the state police to report the presence of a large number of drug-related items like “a nest of needles.”
Another resident near the pull-off area in Sutton said people along that stretch of road have started calling it heroin highway. The female caller refused to give her name for fear of reprisal, she said. Related crimes to the drug habit, she said, are happening nearby including theft of catalytic converters. There have been vehicle break-ins and evidence of drug use on her property.
Residents in the area say that people do get caught but they are quickly released to continue criminal activity.
Norris said he doesn’t fault the police.
“I understand why they don’t do much,” he said. “When they do arrest somebody, the judge lets ‘em out on 50 dollars bail. Why would they (police) make the effort when the judge lets ‘em out?”
The closure of the pull-off is an unfortunate necessity, said Norris. The areas are meant to be a benefit to the motoring public.
Speaking of the pull-off near his home, he said, “It’s been there since I was a kid. It’s kind of a shame to see it coming out. It helped people stopping to use the phone or a quick bathroom break.”
Booth said once a pull-off area is closed it’s not likely that it will ever be reopened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.