BARRE – The Vermont Traffic Committee will be conducting an online public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to inform its decision on whether to approve the final draft of the Automated Vehicle Testing Permit Guidance and Application (Sept. 1, 2020).
The guide provides details on the process to approve the testing of automated vehicles, often referred to as self-driving cars, on public roads in Vermont per the Automated Vehicle Testing Act signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott on June 14, 2019 (23 VSA Chapter 41). The guide is intended for use by applicants who are seeking a permit to test automated vehicles on public roads in Vermont and municipalities that are considering allowing testing on town highways under their jurisdiction. It also serves as a guide to the Vermont Traffic Committee, whose approval is required for all automated vehicle test permits in the state, in its deliberations over specific permit applications.
