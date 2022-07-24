Appeal Of Stage VI Landfill Expansion Heats Up
Buy Now

The state and Casella Waste Systems have entered into a settlement agreement that resolves, at least for the moment, what DES said were Casella’s violations of the state waste rules by placing trash outside the permitted vertical limits of its landfill in Bethlehem. File photo by Robert Blechl)

The appeal of the Stage VI expansion permit at the North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem is heating up with a flurry of new filings as the appellant, the Conservation Law Foundation, argues that NCES should be denied its requested rehearing.

It’s not yet determined if the ultimate outcome will result in a pulling of the Stage VI operating permit or if any party on the losing side will appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments