Application Window For ARPA Funds To Open Friday

Applications will be reviewed collectively after the deadline to allocate funds equitably.
In the event fund requests exceed the money available, town officials sit down with applicants to determine the best and most effective solution.
Projects that leverage ARPA dollars for grant matches will be prioritized to deliver the biggest bang for the buck.
Three recreation-oriented non-profits have already expressed interest in ARPA funds.
The Lyndon Outing Club has announced it will apply for $290,000 towards a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking system; RINK Inc. has requested $6,555 to assist with $26,911 in energy efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Arena; and the Village Improvement Society will seek ARPA funds for improvements to Powers Park.
Efforts to award ARPA funds began in March 2022 with the formation of the ARPA Advisory Committee.
In October, the advisory committee recommended that the town and village divide the ARPA money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism ($300,000); downtown improvements ($200,000 to $300,000); grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations ($200,000); town building improvements ($250,000); and a business competition ($120,000).
The Select Board and Village Trustees released the first $300,000 pot in December and approved an application and scoring system this month.
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding and would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan, a recent community survey, and other guiding documents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.