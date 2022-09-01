Applications Being Accepted For Hunting Lottery At Bluffside Farm
Bluffside Farm in Newport on Lake Memphremagog. (Courtesy photo by Caleb Kenna)

NEWPORT — The lottery for the 2022 archery hunting season at Bluffside Farm is open, the Vermont Land Trust (VLT) announced Thursday. Applications are due Sept. 23.

As in years past, the VLT will host archery deer hunting at Bluffside, by permission only. All hunting will be archery-only because of a Newport City ordinance banning firearms.

