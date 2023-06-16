Applications Now Being Accepted For St. Johnsbury’s ‘Transformational Project Grants’

The Town of St Johnsbury’s Revitalization Grant Program is well underway, with applications being reviewed for micro-grants and planning and implementation grants.
The town has also recently opened up a third program which is called “Transformational Grant Projects,” which involve larger amounts of money.
Micro-grants are between $1,000 to $5,000 and are aimed at addressing small-scale projects. Planning & implementation grants run from $5,000 to $40,000.
The micro-grants and planning and implementation grants closed on May 30, and applications are being reviewed. However, the town is anticipating a new round of these grants in 2024.
But the transformational grant projects can be as much as $200,000.
The town says applicants have a better chance of receiving money if their project benefits the community in a meaningful way.
“Housing, business support, creative economy, recreation, mental and social needs,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “It can be pretty broad. We’re also putting a lot of weight on money that matches or accesses additional funds. The leveraging piece is a large component of it.”
Applications for the transformational grant projects can be submitted between June 13 and July 17.
The applications are available on the Town of St. Johnsbury website under the “announcement” section.
The money is part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. and the St. Johnsbury Select Board makes the final decisions on the applications.
The purpose of the St. Johnsbury Revitalization Fund Grant Program is to encourage investment that stimulates the local economy, provides a pathway for growth and resiliency and results in a more sustainable, inclusive and vibrant community.
