Applications Now Being Accepted For St. Johnsbury’s ‘Transformational Project Grants’
This aerial view shows St. Johnsbury village looking west beyond the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Portland Street. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The Town of St Johnsbury’s Revitalization Grant Program is well underway, with applications being reviewed for micro-grants and planning and implementation grants.

The town has also recently opened up a third program which is called “Transformational Grant Projects,” which involve larger amounts of money.

