News that the Federal omnibus bill passed the Senate and was awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature was welcomed at Fairbanks Museum Friday.
Baked into the $1.5 trillion spending bill was funding for targeted projects across the region, including $2.46 million for Fairbanks Museum’s proposed Science Annex.
The appropriation, made possible through an earmark request by Rep. Peter Welch, is one of the final pieces of the financing to construct the project that the museum has been working on for years now.
“Museums both reflect and shape our communities. In that spirit, this project will serve as an investment not just in the future of the Fairbanks Museum, but in St. Johnsbury as a whole,” said Welch. “Vermonters step up for each other and give back to their communities and this funding will help in that mission. I look forward to visiting and seeing the positive impact of this project on the community in the near future.”
“Our total funding in hand now is close to $7 million,” said museum Executive Director Adam Kane, of that about $3 million is from private donations and $4 million from grants like the earmark that cleared the final budget process this week and other government and institutional sources.
“At the point the funding appears to be in there with wiggle room that, I hope, post COVID era that we won’t be surprised like we were last year,” said Kane.
The museum had believed they would be able to break ground on the Science Annex last year, but cost overruns induced by the pandemic meant the project needed to be delayed a year and some plans adjusted to meet to reduce costs.
That time, though, bore fruit, in several ways, including the ability to secure this final appropriation, a collaboration with a firm that is creating the laminated mass timbers that will be used in the Annex as part of a demonstration project for the materials, as well as bringing on Bread Loaf, the construction firm that recently oversaw the revitalization of the downtown’s New Avenue building, on to manage the project.
At this point, final bids are being solicited and Kane said the expectation is for a groundbreaking in mid-May.
In fact, preliminary work is already underway in the basement of the museum with hazardous material mitigation to remove asbestos insulation and tile, to make way for components and integration of the Annex, which will be a 6,000 square foot, 3-story addition on the rear of the museum that will house hands-on exhibits for astronomy and meteorology, and provide better access to the Main Hall Balcony. The new space is also being designed to provide a future home for Community College of Vermont operations in St. Johnsbury.
Kane said the shell of the addition should be complete by next winter and the interior work will continue until an anticipated grand opening in March or April of 2023.
While the Annex is the critical main piece of the museum’s projects over the next year, there are a number of maintenance items that will be done concurrently to restore and fix the stonework of the original museum and roofs of the two towers.
“It’s an old building and you need to invest in it,” said Kane of the maintenance and restoration work.
While all of this is happening, the museum expects minimal disruption to traditional operations and in fact, hopes to highlight the construction.
“Having largely accomplished the financial piece of this, for the museum now we are at a stage where we really want to share what we are doing and make sure the community understands the gravity of what’s happening and how it’s going to impact our community for years and decades to come,” said Kane, noting the museum will work to make sure the project is part of the experience of visiting the museum this year. He said there will be signage and viewing points, and even the Franklin’s Guides, a team of teenage summer volunteers, will run an interpretive station to explain the project and process.
The addition will be a modern addition with walls of glass, and it will serve, in a way, to create an exhibit case to view the original museum from the outside.
“It is vital that as we build this building that it stands the test of time,” said Kane, who commended the architect and construction firms who will see this project through.
While the appropriation closes the gap on anticipated construction costs, the museum continues efforts to raise funds for exhibits, programming, and upkeep of the facility.
