WEST BURKE — The results of a recent Arbor Day grant are taking root in the village.
Members of the Burke Conservation Commission, joined by Town Administrator Mike Harris and a few Burke Mountain Academy students recently planted six trees near Route 5.
The money to purchase and plant four Japanese lilac trees and two elm trees came from a grant program offered by the Arbor Day Foundation. Information about the foundation online notes, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest organization dedicated to planting trees. “More than 1 million members, supporters, and valued partners have helped us plant more than 350 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world to ensure a greener and healthier future for everyone,” the site states.
Harris said the conservation commission pursued the grant with his assistance. An award of $1,100 was received earlier this year and the planting happened in May. The trees were purchased from Grime Greenhouse and Nursery in Waterford.
The commission sought the trees for planting in West Burke. Identifying the planting spots means speaking with property owners and making sure that the growth of the trees won’t impede the right of way or interfere with utilities.
Harris said the commissioners focused on areas leading into the village where space was open and could be enhanced by the addition of the trees.
Japanese lilacs are trees or very large shrubs that grow to a height of up to 30 feet with a spread of 15 to 20 feet. They are at their best for two weeks in early summer when the flowers bloom. The clusters of white, fragrant flowers are about a foot long and 10 inches wide.
This is the second time in recent years the Burke took advantage of the Arbor Day Grant. The first time the trees went to East Burke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.