DANVILLE — A Burlington-based architectural firm, TruexCullins, has been chosen to help the Danville School Board and Caledonia Central Supervisory Union take stock of the school’s infrastructure and space needs and come up with a plan to make improvements.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board unanimously voted to accept the company’s proposal to conduct an analysis of the school’s needs and come up with plans to address both space needs and steps to improve concerns about air flow and other issues identified in the process.

