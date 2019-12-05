Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Bruce Melendy, chair of the Danville School Board, speaks at a meeting Monday night, where the board agreed to fire an architect to help with planning for improvements to the Danville School. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker speaks about the architectural firm he and Principal David Schilling, next to him, recommended be hired to help make plans for improvements to the Danville School. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
DANVILLE — A Burlington-based architectural firm, TruexCullins, has been chosen to help the Danville School Board and Caledonia Central Supervisory Union take stock of the school’s infrastructure and space needs and come up with a plan to make improvements.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board unanimously voted to accept the company’s proposal to conduct an analysis of the school’s needs and come up with plans to address both space needs and steps to improve concerns about air flow and other issues identified in the process.
