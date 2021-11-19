Arctic Angel Visits Branding Team

Good Shepherd Catholic School kindergartners admire their handiwork after naming a Vermont Agency of Transportation snow plow "Arctic Angel," as part of the transportation department's Name a Plow contest. Participating schools got a visit from their newly named plows this week. (Contributed photo)

