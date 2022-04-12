Area Churches Share Easter Service Details

Area churches are extending an invitation to attend an Easter service. The following list appears alphabetically according to the town in which the churches are located.
BARNET
The Presbyterian Church of Barnet, 279 West Main St.; Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.; Sunrise Easter Service on Sunday, 6:30 a.m., at 276 Barnet Center Road - Breakfast & an Easter Egg Hunt to follow; Easter worship service at the church (279 West Main St.) at 10 a.m.
DANVILLE
The Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill St., Maundy Thursday Ecumenical Service with Ecumenical Choir at 7 p.m.; Good Friday Prayer Vigil (private devotion and music offered throughout the day), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Easter Sunday Ecumenical Sunrise Service on the Danville Green, 7 a.m.; Easter Sunday fellowship, 9:30 a.m., Service of Resurrection, 10 a.m. All Services unless otherwise noted will be in person at Danville Congregational Church, and streamed on Zoom and FacebookLive.
If you would like to offer a piece of quiet meditative instrumental and/or vocal music during the Good Friday Prayer Vigil please contact Rev. Doug at 802-751-9583
Danville United Methodist Church, 87 Park St., Ecumenical Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday Ecumenical Sunrise Service on the Danville Green, 7 a.m.
LYNDON
St. Peter’s Episcopal Mission, 51 Elm St., Lyndonville; Easter Sunday Eucharist at 10 a.m. with Rev. Donna Reidt.
Lyndon Center Baptist Church, 165 College Rd., Lyndon Center; Sunrise service led by Lyndon Center Baptist Church and Lyndonville United Methodist Church on Easter Sunday at 6 a.m. at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville; Resurrection Day worship will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Lyndon Bible Church, 250 Brown Farm Road, Lyndonville; Good Friday Communion Service, 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday free breakfast at 9 a.m.; Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m.
NEWARK
The Newark Union Church; Easter Sunday Dawn Service at 6:30 a.m. Pastor Bruce Comiskey is conducting the service. The service is non-denominational and all are welcome.
ST. JOHNSBURY
New Beginnings Christian Church, 72 Moose River Road; Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. (in person and online via Facebook Live).
United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury; Maundy Thursday, Communion and tenebrae service 6 p.m.; Good Friday, Sanctuary open for self reflection 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Easter, Sunday April 17 - Early service 8 a.m. (outside if weather permits); Joyous Worship 10 a.m.
WATERFORD
Union Baptist Church, 932 US Route 5; Easter Sunday early service, 8 a.m., outdoor if weather permits; 8:45 a.m. Easter Breakfast in the gym; 10:30 a.m., Resurrection Sunday Worship Service.
WHITEFIELD
Community Baptist Church of Whitefield, 27 Jefferson Road; Maundy Thursday service with communion at 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday service from noon – 1 p.m.; Easter Sunday sunrise service outside at Mountain View overlook, 6:15am (held jointly with Trinity United Methodist Church); Easter Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church; Easter luncheon at the church at 11:45 a.m. [free – reservations requested - call: 603-837-2469; email: cbc1816@gmail.com. “Masking is presently optional at all services; caring for each other is forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.