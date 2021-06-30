“It’s totally scary.”
Tarrnation Flower Farm in Sugar Hill has been experiencing drought since early last fall when their well, along with many others in the region, ran dry. Vanessa Tarr, who has been running the operation since 2015, said Monday that the water table has not been able to recover due to low snowfall this past winter followed by extra hot and dry spring temperatures.
While Tarr admits the property’s well is shallow, she said water has never been an issue for the past forty years that her father has lived and tended the land.
“This is a learning curve for everybody as the climate is changing at such a drastic pace … sure, we’ve had dry summers, but this consistent, dry, hot heat early in the summer with no rain? It’s totally scary,” she said. “Last year when the well ran dry it was at the end of the season we were so smoked, so done, it was just like ‘we’re giving up.’”
While the well has filled up just enough to allow Tarr’s father to do his dishes and drink from, that’s about it. Tarr said she is incredibly thankful to be able to run a hose from a neighbor’s second (also shallow) well across the street to nourish her plants.
“If it wasn’t for them allowing us to use their well, we probably would be shut down right now,” she said.
Tarr pumps the water early in the morning and in the late evening. On Monday, she started watering at 4 a.m.
While drought is a problem for crops anytime, Tarr said that last fall’s conditions were more bearable because the plants had already established themselves and thus had deep root systems and greater resilience.
In the spring, however, small seedlings have sensitive, shallow roots that need lots of water to grow.
“When we plant into the ground in May and June and it’s 90 degrees out, they’re barely hanging on for life unless they have constant water,” Tarr said. “I’m talking a heavy soaking, multiple times a day … it’s like dust right now.”
Plus, all the seedlings yet to be transplanted need watering as well.
Tarr was forced to close her farm store last week due to the weather: her perennial flowers came on about 20 days earlier than usual due to high spring temperatures and were used up long before the annual flowers were ready.
“This is farming,” Tarr said. “This is the situation we are in and we can’t control what mother nature does. All we can do is try to stay calm and reasonable and make plans so if the summer continues like this we can still move forward.”
Tarr and her father are looking to put in a deeper well but have been unable to get in touch with anyone who can do so; Tarr said that she has called multiple places that dig wells multiple times in the past two weeks without a single response.
So the flower farm is on plan B: using the neighbor’s well and hoping a more permanent line might be able to be run under the road.
“God bless this community over and over and over again,” Tarr said. “I can’t begin to tell you how many people are calling me and stopping by the farm to offer to help water or use of their big 250-gallon tank.”
A Plan C has also been formulated, though Tarr hopes dearly that it isn’t needed. Large 250-gallon tanks could be used to water the plants, though it would be tricky due to the extra labor required with such a system.
“If we do hit that point, we would have to pick and choose what crops to save and which to let go,” she said. “That would be really hard because not only have we invested tons of money into seeds and getting plugs in but also so many hours and days and weeks planting and transplanting. To give up would be totally heartbreaking.”
While rain may be in the forecast, even last week’s inch did little to change the conditions in the region.
“We were so desperate for rain, it was immediately gone so quickly,” Tarr said.
The farm is surrounded on two sides by water: a river and Coffin Pond. Tarr said that both are as low as she’s ever seen them.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire North Country and Northeast Kingdom are in a D1 “Moderate Drought” — to say nothing of the rest of the country.
Grafton County is currently experiencing its 9th driest year (out of the past 127 years) to date, 4.04 inches down from normal rainfall, while Caledonia County is experiencing its 11th driest year, 3.46 inches down from normal rainfall.
“People are completely unaware of how much we rely on water, and not just farmers: everybody,” Tarr said.
Tarr said many of her fellow area farmers are figuring out backup plans in case things get worse. She is currently talking with the Department of Agriculture to figure out what the best route would be to access emergency funds if and when they become available.
While the farm store at Tarrnation will be open this week and back to regular business for now, everyone is hoping for more — and consistent — rainfall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.