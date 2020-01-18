COVENTRY

Select board, Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m., town office building. Included on agenda: Solar Feasibility Study; Review Candidates for Appointment to the Coventry Fire District Prudential Committee; Economic Development Plan Draft Review – Peter Fairweather / Fairweather Consulting; FY21 Budget Review; Village Church Update; Review 2020 Town Meeting Warning.

