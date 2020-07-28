CALEDONIA COUNTY

Caledonia Cooperative School District, Full Board of Directors’ Special Meeting, July 29, 6 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting: https://ccsu.zoom.us/j/94951451559?pwd=T2NXZys5bTAzWERZbWhDajg2ZTZkZz09, Meeting ID: 949 5145 1559, Passcode: 194186

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments