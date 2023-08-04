Area Nonprofits Receive Healthy Cents Fund Grants

ST. JOHNSBURY — NEK Prosper!, the Caledonia and southern Essex accountable health community, has awarded Healthy Cents Fund grants to the NEK Council on Aging, Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) and Umbrella.
The NEK Council on Aging received a partially funded grant of $12,000 to research the incorporation of medically-tailored meals into their nutrition program, which supports homebound seniors, in order to provide person-centered, nutritious meals.
NEKCA received $15,000 to empower local youth to develop and design a youth drop-in center in downtown St. Johnsbury. The space will be safe, fun and inclusive for all.
Umbrella received $23,000 to begin work on creating access to Ignite Change (IC) and The Spark (TS), which are two domestic violence intervention and prevention resources, to the Northeast Kingdom.
“Ignite Change and The Spark are unique in that they are non-criminalizing resources,” Umbrella’s Director of Innovation and Accountability Olivia Plunkett said. “Instead, they are focused on healing.
“TS & IC are not yet universally understood and trusted resources in our community,” Plunkett added. “It is our responsibility to educate our community about these new resources. If we expect rates of violence to decrease, it is also our responsibility to offer a different response.”
The Healthy Cents Fund is funded by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH). NVRH receives a lump sum payment from OneCareVT, the statewide Accountable Care Organization (ACO), for delivering healthcare to Medicaid beneficiaries. NVRH has committed to investing 1% of those payments in the Healthy Cents Fund.
Formed in 2014, NEK Prosper uses the Accountable Health Community model, the collective impact framework, and the principles of Results Based Accountability to guide the work. NVRH serves as the integrator organization for NEK Prosper!. To learn more visit nekprosper.org
