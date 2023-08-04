Area Nonprofits Receive Healthy Cents Fund Grants

An aerial view of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — NEK Prosper!, the Caledonia and southern Essex accountable health community, has awarded Healthy Cents Fund grants to the NEK Council on Aging, Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) and Umbrella.

The NEK Council on Aging received a partially funded grant of $12,000 to research the incorporation of medically-tailored meals into their nutrition program, which supports homebound seniors, in order to provide person-centered, nutritious meals.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments