ST. JOHNSBURY PD
William Gilmore, 45, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested Aug. 10 on suspicion of DUI after being stopped for a vehicle violation on Pleasant Street near Buzzell Street. He was later released on a citation to answer the charge of DUI #1 Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
—-
Rebecca S. Cushman, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody Aug. 11 at 11:01 p.m. for suspicion of DUI after being stopped on Western Avenue for what police said was erratic operation. She is scheduled to appear Aug. 30 in Caledonia Court on the charge of DUI-2.
—-
Wyatt Kurtgis, 22, of Lyndonville, was arrested Aug. 9 on suspicion of DUI after an 8:11 p.m. traffic stop on Memorial Drive. He was later released on a citation to appear Aug. 30 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the charge of DUI#1.
—-
Sabrina Bemis, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was cited Aug. 3 for license required after a 9:05 p.m. traffic stop on South Main Street, in which police said she was found to be driving without a valid driver’s license, and with a prior civil conviction for the same in the past two years. She’ll face the charge Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
—-
Rachel V. Stanzione, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with DLS (Driving License Suspended) and VCOR (Violation of Conditions of Release), on Aug. 3 after a traffic stop at the intersection of Railroad and Bay streets. She was issued a citation to appear Oct. 4 in Caledonia Court to answer these charges.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 a.m. Aug. 11 on Memorial Drive near Pierce Road in St. Johnsbury, in which a 2011 Toyota Corolla operated by Gary Farrow, 72, of Danville, veered onto the shoulder. He overcorrected the steering, police said, which caused the vehicle to cross the opposing lane and crash into a guardrail.
Farrow was evaluated on scene by CALEX for minor facial cuts. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
VSP — DERBY
Vermont State Police received an Aug. 12 call regarding stolen equipment from a job site behind Kinney Drugs in Barton. Nearby surveillance footage showed that an individual operating a light-colored sedan stole the equipment at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 11. Anyone with information is encouraged to call VSP at 802-334-8881.
—-
Jesse Bacon, 36, of Barton, was arrested Aug. 11 after police received information on Aug. 10 regarding a violation of an abuse prevention order. Bacon was also charged with aggravated stalking, and held at Northern State Prison by the Department of Corrections pending at Aug. 12 arraignment in Orleans County Court.
—-
Troopers investigated an Aug. 10 single-vehicle accident on Shadow Lake Road in Glover, in which they determined a 2019 Dodge Challenger operated by David Ross, 23, of North Troy accelerated too quickly, went out of control and hit a utility pole. No injuries were reported.
—-
Robert Bizarro, 26, of Pembroke, Mass., was charged Aug. 8 with DUI#2 on I-91 south in Barton. He was cited to appear Aug. 24 in Orleans District Court.
—-
Kevin Croteau, 26, of Barton, was cited to appear Sept. 28 in Orleans District Court to answer to a charge of excessive speed Aug. 8 on Route 5 in Irasburg. Police said he was observed going 85 mph in a 50 mph zone. They also found Croteau’s license to operate a motor vehicle to be civilly suspended. Croteau was issued tickets and released.
—-
There were no injuries at the scene of an Aug. 7 single-vehicle accident on May Pond Road in Barton in which police say a vehicle operated by Kelsey Crelin, 36, of Glover, took a turn too fast and rolled her 1988 Toyota. Damage to the vehicle was minor.
LYNDONVILLE PD
Ofc. Jason Harris responded Aug. 11 to the intersection of Depot and Elm streets for a reported fight in progress. On arrival, a male, later identified as Alfonso Garcia, 41, of Essex, Vt., fled on foot. Apprehended shortly thereafter, investigation revealed Garcia had assaulted a family member and that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Garcia was processed at the Lyndonville Police Department and lodged on his warrant, pending an Aug. 12 court date.
BETHLEHEM PD
Gregory Judkins, 40, of Bethlehem, was arrested Aug. 8 on an electronic bench warrant and cited into court Sept. 14. Arrested Aug. 7 on an electronic bench warrant was Robert Girard, 37, also of Bethlehem.
