Area Restaurants And Retailers Continue To Cope With Pandemic

The economy is re-opening.
But businesses still face challenges.
In New Hampshire and Vermont, restaurants and retailers continue to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have welcomed back customers, others remain closed, and a few have shut down for the season.
It points to the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.
For those who own and operate businesses, there are more questions than answers: Will there be a second wave? Will the so-far-spared North Country and Northeast Kingdom see a surge in confirmed cases? Will the states re-issue stay-at-home orders and re-impose restrictions? Will another round of layoffs be necessary?
The following is a look at home some local businesses are navigating the pandemic.
THE BEAL HOUSE INN
Littleton, N.H.
Proceed with caution.
Those are the watch words of Adam Alderin, owner of the The Beal House Inn.
The Beal House dining room will not re-open until next month, despite New Hampshire lifting restrictions on restaurants, because Alderin wants to play it safe.
He intends to gauge how restaurants perform — and how the state’s COVID-19 cases trend — before summoning back staff and throwing open his doors.
“I’d rather be the first one to close and the last to open in a pandemic,” Alderin said. “I don’t think that’s a bad stance to take.”
Alderin and his wife, Lori are parents to two young children (ages four-and-a-half and 11 months) and they consider their family’s health and welfare as top priorities.
The Littleton eatery shut down days before Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order closing restaurant dining rooms in mid-March. They continue to offer take-out only.
“I think we’re being just as cautious as we were three months ago,” Alderin said, adding that, “We’re just not eager to open back up and deal with the extra layer of steps that have to be done.”
Those extra steps would include keeping tables six feet apart, which would cut the Beal House capacity nearly in half, and policing masks.
He worries that enforcing mask requirements could prompt confrontations in the current climate — especially with the summer tourist season getting underway.
“We live in a community that gets a huge influx in the summer. Traffic in Littleton has quadrupled the last few weeks. People are visiting and I’m not certain they are taking [the pandemic] as serious as my wife and I are,” Alderin said, noting, “I’ve been out and I see a ton of people with no masks on. Everybody has their choice, but for me, I want this to be a safe environment and I don’t want to sit at the front door and tell guests to put a mask on.”
New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order expired earlier this week and Alderin and his wife had a choice to make.
Ultimately they decided to postpone re-opening the dining room until July and continue to offer take-out. In the meantime they are taking limited bookings for their six rooms, which are restricted to two-night stays (Friday and Saturday).
“It was not an easy decision to make, but I feel like it’s the right decision,” Alderin said.
NOMADS KITCHEN
North Country, N.H.
Nomads Kitchen was a breakout success last year.
The first-year business made a splash with its ubiquitous food truck, which became a fixture around town and at local events. Their catering service was just catching fire. And in the off season they added two new vehicles: A beer truck and a second food truck.
Now they are on hold.
The pandemic cost them over a half-dozen weddings and a full slate of concerts, fairs and festivals. Without that guaranteed income they could not afford to continue their pop-up lunch operations (which had been announced and promoted through social media). So they have suspended operations for the summer.
“There’s not enough money in lunches,” said co-owner Alan Rashkin. “By the time we pay for insurance, food costs, and labor there’s very little margin left.”
That means the business’s employees — Lee Rashkin (Al’s son), Julie Cote, Mike Goodwin and Nestor Roman — must find other ways to stay occupied and employed this summer.
Local residents will have to wait to see Nomad’s newest additions.
The beer wagon is a converted 1938 Chevy flatbed truck with a six-tap keg unit concealed by a facade made from authentic Jack Daniel’s whiskey barrels. The second food truck resembles a trolley and was poised to offer a expanded fried food selection. That includes fried chicken and churros, and multiple varieties of french fries and poutine.
Rashkin held out hope that Nomads could return sooner if events resume in the fall.
“We’re still hoping that if something opens up later in the season — the last couple of months of summer and early fall — we might consider it. Especially with the beer truck,” he said.
LITTLE TOWN BREWS
Littleton, N.H.
Kevin Smith was in search of the simple life.
He and his wife, Kristen, moved from Massachusetts to northern New England in order to open a craft beer shop in downtown Littleton.
They took over a commercial building at 42 Main Street, and were in the process of renovations, when COVID-19 hit.
Suddenly, the simple life wasn’t so simple.
Still, they pressed on. No matter the global pandemic, economic downturn and social upheaval, people can still use a drink. That’s borne out by state liquor store sales, which have increased during the coronavirus closure.
“In desperate times beer and liquor is a very important part of people’s lives, it’s relief, it’s a way to enjoy life,” Smith said.
Little Town Brews is expected to open in late July with nearly 500 varieties of craft beer, wine, cider and seltzer.
They have received permission to convert the street side patio into a beer garden with up to 10 picnic tables where customers can enjoy at freshly purchased brews, Smith said.
“We won’t be able to serve beer, but customers can purchase beverages,” he said.
COVID-19 did not dramatically impact their plans for a summer opening.
In fact, it freed up contractors, who have spend months renovating 42 Maple St.
The 7,000-square-foot building has seen repeated tenant turnover in recent years. To prevent that, the Smiths have subdivided it into four commercial units, with their store occupying a 2,000 square foot space on the ground floor.
“Everybody you talk to knows [42 Main St.] as something different. It has evolved so many times over the past couple of decades. Ultimately every business that was in there failed because the building was too big. So we divided it into for spaces,” Smith said.
Smith and his wife didn’t plan for the pandemic. He left his job as a forensic computer analyst and they sold their home in Massachusetts’ south shore as it struck. Still, they are confident in their move.
“It’s definitely a little scary, but with any business venture there are risks,” Smith said.
ANTHONY’S DINER
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
No fresh made donuts. No Woodsman burger.
Anthony’s Diner in downtown St. Johnsbury remains closed for business during the pandemic.
Owners Tony and Judy Proia anticipate the 45-year-old fixture will re-open the second week in July, but there are barriers to clear.
For one, Vermont restaurants are limited to 25 percent indoor capacity. That equals under 20 seats in the diner (with an additional 12 seats outside). That’s not enough to break even, Proia said. However the state will allow restaurants to increase capacity to 50 percent starting June 26.
“That would be enough,” Proia said.
Meanwhile, enhanced unemployment benefits offering an extra $600 per week extend through July 31, making it tough to lure back staff, Proia said.
“They’re happy staying home and collecting $1,000 per week,” he said.
Taking advantage of the shutdown, Proia has performed long-overdue maintenance. That includes painting, cleaning the oven hoods, and “all the odds and ends we normally do.”
Anthony’s Diner is positioned to make it through the pandemic and the related economic downturn. The mortgage is paid off and Proia owns the building “free and clear,” he said.
However, he worries about other restaurants that have less financial security.
“I think this effects them tremendously,” Proia said.
When he goes out, Proia is frequently asked when the diner will open. Some pine for the food, others miss the people and the atmosphere. For many stopping into Anthony’s was part of their daily routine.
“If you went to the same place everyday for coffee and all of a sudden they closed, you’d miss it too, wouldn’t you?” he asked.
And Proia? He can’t wait to welcome back those customers.
“I look forward to seeing the people again and giving them good food,” he said.
