CARROLL — The region’s first glamping resort is taking shape.
Quaint Glamping, Inc., proposes to build a 45-unit luxury development on Route 3 North.
By a 5-0 vote on Thursday, the Planning Board granted site plan approval for phase one of the project.
Phase one would consist of 12 steel-framed domes, a “base camp” with guest services, and a paved access road.
Project developer Ansh Singh and architect Zach Stoltenberg selected the 65-acre site after an extensive year-and-a-half search.
Stoltenberg, whose Missouri-based firm Clockwork designed 30 glamping resorts in 18 states last year, said the Carroll site was ideal because of its hillside location, offering sweeping mountain vistas.
“We found other properties, other land in this area that were great options. But they were completely flat and offered no view,” Stoltenberg said.
Planning Board Chair Alex Foti offered strong support, noting Quaint Glamping was distinctly different from the other six campgrounds in town.
“I personally think this is a cool project,” Foti said. “I’m honored you have chosen Twin Mountain for it, because I think it is pretty innovative. While yes, we have other campgrounds, we certainly don’t have another campground like this in town.”
Quaint Glamping is conceived as a high-end, four-season getaway catering to couples and families.
Domes would measure 500 square feet, costing up to $100,000 each to build. They are fully insulated; equipped with a kitchenette, bathroom, and climate control; and connected to underground electric, water and sewer lines.
Maximum occupancy for phase one will be approximately 30 people, with estimated rates of $250 to $400 per night.
If project permitting and financing proceed as planned, developers could begin work next spring and Quaint Glamping could open in time for fall 2024.
“The most successful glamping resorts are in beautiful areas, connected to small towns with small locally owned stores and restaurants,” Stoltenberg said. “People want that experience.”
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, questions were asked about parking, noise, and drainage.
Resort guests would be expected to park in a lower lot, located by the Route 3 entrance, and continue to their dome on foot.
The access road follows the path of an existing logging road. It will have a maximum grade of 15 degrees, allowing fire apparatus to travel to the upper reaches of the steep site.
Because the town water supply is inaccessible, developers intend to install a private well and water system.
According to Singh, there will be staff on-site to handle abutter complaints or concerns, such as guests playing loud music, using fireworks, and other such matters.
There were no plans for motorized recreation on site, with the possible exception of “Moonbikes” which are electric and silent, developers said.
Domes would be located a minimum of 300 feet from the nearest home and are located “more than a football field” apart from each other on the spacious property.
Drainage would be captured and stored in a retention pond, and released slowly to offset impacts of the new impervious surfaces created by the domes, access road and basecamp, the developer said.
At one point, former Planning Board member Michael Hogan challenged the Planning Board’s determination that Quaint Glamping was a lodging establishment.
Hogan insisted Quaint Glamping should be classified as a campground and require a Zoning Board special exception.
“I’ve been camping across this country and all of the big commercial campgrounds are going to this glamping as part of their campground. So to call this not a campground, to me, is not right. You need special exceptions for that property to make it a campground,” Hogan said.
Stoltenberg, the architect, said the domes were four-season units that typically did not meet the campground definition.
That opinion was confirmed by town counsel, said Foti, the Planning Board chair
“I asked legal about that, and they said this cannot fall under the definition of a campground just because of the size,” Foti said. “It’s not a campground by the state.”
Asked what made Carroll an ideal location for the project, Stoltenberg pointed to three primary reasons: No competition in the glamping sector, access to year-round attractions and activities, and incredible views.
“That’s the driving factor in glamping is experience-based hospitality,” he said. “Everybody wants to stand on that vista, snap that Instagram photo with all the beautiful mountains and [fall foliage]. That’s what they’re looking for.”
Phases two and three may also include the opening of a restaurant at the base of the access road along Route 3, in a small commercial lot formerly occupied by a restaurant years ago.
Other than the restaurant, the resort would be closed to the public, with access and services limited to guests only.
There is no timeline for phase two and three permitting at this time.
