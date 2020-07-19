DANVILLE — They opened for sit-down business just last Thursday, and for Red Barn Brewing co-owners Peter and Judi McAlenney, and Jeremy and Erin McMullen, the opening – the reopening – at their brand new facility on Route 2 was the completion of a long journey.
Patrons sat outdoors to have a beverage and entree from the menu at the brewery’s new location on Route 2. Indoors, a bar made almost entirely of beams from local barns offered the day’s specialty brew along with others. The surroundings of local artwork and photography, and old barn beams setting off new wood paneling gave the bar at the barn that kind of agricultural feel.
The permitting process went smoothly, Jeremy said during a Friday tour of the brewery and crash course of the basics of crafting a master brew. “We began construction [of the building] in April [2019], and we brewed our first batch in November,” he recalled.
The brewing equipment shines as if brand new – which it essentially is. The equipment was purchased from American Brewing Equipment, located in Nebraska. “They were good to work with, they sent someone out here, helped us install everything and worked with us to get everything up to speed,” said. “We worked with the bank, the SBA and other small breweries who were super helpful. Now we just gotta pull through,” he said with a laugh.
Everything was looking up to speed until the COVID pandemic hit. “We opened March 13, my birthday; two days later, March 15, we closed,” Jeremy said with a laugh. They still brewed, however, during the closure and did some canning, he added.
But last Thursday was the reopening of the facility. Extensive research went into the final design, Jeremy said. Surrounded by vats of various sizes, and pallets of grain, plumbing was an especially important part of the project, Peter noted while pointing out the various functions. Carlson Plumbing & Heating, located in Danville, along with St. Albans plumber Dan Nolan, completed the work. “We wanted Dan, he has a lot of experience in brewery plumbing. And we wanted Tracy because he’s only five minutes away,” Peter said with a laugh. “He’s local, so the two of them teamed up and worked together. It was ideal.”
It’s a long way from where they started from at their first barn in 2016 on Oneida Road in Danville, Peter said. “We were at one-10th of the [production] scale we are now. It takes around six hours here, what used to take eight hours at the barn.”
“It’s a brand new building but we still wanted to bring that homey feel” to the brewery, he added. “The tables were built from rough cut lumber that Poulsen Lumber had,” he remarked. We used Poulsen when we redid out old barn too.”
Under construction right now, an outdoor deck is set to be completed soon, and work will begin after that on an adjacent beer garden. “It’s going great, we’ve had volunteer help. It’s made a big difference,” Peter said.
Music is important to both as well. Among others, two of their brews are called No Quarter and Black Dog, song titles by Led Zeppelin. But make no mistake; beer is what is spoken here. Red Barn has eight kinds on tap to pick from. “We are beer lovers who really enjoy the taste and aroma of a great, well-crafted beer,” the website states. “For many years we have worked to brew the type of beer that we, our wives, and friends enjoy – simple, yet creative and fun. We take traditional, but fresh recipes, and bring them to the Red Barn.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.