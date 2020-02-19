Argument About Valentine’s Day Leads To Assault Charge

Joshua F. Miller in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A Lyndon man was charged with assault after police responded to a Chamberlain Bridge road residence Monday.

Joshua F. Miller, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments