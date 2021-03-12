Arlene McGennis - Obituary

Arlene Frances McGennis was a loving, independent woman who in life and death did things her way! Arlene gathered her will power and passed away on March 11th which was the anniversary of Robert’s passing, their wedding anniversary and Robert’s birthday. Arlene Frances McGennis was born Sept. 22, 1925 to William Nutter and Bessie Bennett Nutter at Echo Hill Farm in Barnet, Vermont.
Arlene attended Joe’s Brook School and McIndoes Academy. She married Robert McGennis of Lyndonville in 1942. In 1943 they bought the farm in Barnet.
Arlene loved flowers, sewing and fancy work. She had a 4-H Club (Happy Go Lucky) and taught cooking and sewing. She made many quilts for her family; every new baby got a quilt. In later years she loved her art classes. She travelled to Germany, Arizona, Georgia, Florida and went every year to Old Orchard Beach for “Sisters’ Weekend” with her daughters.
Arlene moved to Fifth Ave. in St Johnsbury after Bob’s death, lived there for 10 years and then moved to the Colonial Apartments where she lived there for 10 years. At the end of October 2020, she moved to Canterbury Inn.
Arlene is survived by daughters Jean Vaughan, Arizona; Linda and Duane Daley, Maine; Gloria Hall, Arizona and Penny Densmore and Mark Quintin, Vermont; and son-in-law Roger Joslin, Vermont. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many special friends.
Arlene was predeceased by her parents; husband Robert McGennis; Baby Leslie (died at birth); daughter Milly; Granddaughter Chris Joslin; grandson Brett Joslin; sons-in-law Tom Shappy and Rick Hall; also her brother Melvin Nutter; and sister Catherine Basnar.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.