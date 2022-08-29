Armand Henault Released

Armand Henault, left and facing the camera with children nearby, in a random photograph taken at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 21.

A former St. Johnsbury therapist convicted of lewd & lascivious conduct with a child was released by the court on Monday after being accused of violating probation.

Armand Henault, 69, was convicted of the charge in 2019 for inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old male patient he was treating at his former Spring Street office. Henault was released from prison in 2020 but was accused last week by his probation officer, Gary Leigh, of being around children at the Dog Mountain concert series on Aug. 21.

