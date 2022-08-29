Armand Henault Released

A former St. Johnsbury therapist convicted of lewd & lascivious conduct with a child was released by the court on Monday after being accused of violating probation.
Armand Henault, 69, was convicted of the charge in 2019 for inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old male patient he was treating at his former Spring Street office. Henault was released from prison in 2020 but was accused last week by his probation officer, Gary Leigh, of being around children at the Dog Mountain concert series on Aug. 21.
Henault denied the allegation at his arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court. But Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul then asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to either hold Henault without bail or set a 24-hour curfew.
“What I see here is a necessity to prevent Mr. Henault from being out in public at a minimum,” said Paul. “At this junction, given the alleged behavior, he was out in a place full of children - a direct violation of his conditions of probation.”
But the judge denied both requests after hearing from St. Johnsbury defense attorney Jennifer Cleveland.
Cleveland argued that Henault had been on probation for two years without any prior violations, had never been a flight risk and has no failures to appear on his criminal record.
“Mr. Leigh has permitted him in the past to go to events where there are children in the company of Miss Rovero - his landlady,” said Attorney Cleveland. “There’s no direct contact with children. He was not aware that this would be a family sort of event. It seemed like an adult-type concert to him.”
Henault was convicted on several charges related to the inappropriate conduct. He served time in prison and one of his probation conditions is a requirement that he not “access or loiter in places where children congregate” unless approved by his probation officer.
Henault was cited into court on the probation violation after a random photo posted on the CALEX Ambulance social media page showed Henault at the concert with children around him.
The victim told police that he started seeing Henault when he was eight years old while his parents were getting divorced. He said that Henault sexually assaulted him in his office in July of 2012 when he was 14.
Henault told the court that he was under the influence of alcohol and opiates at the time.
