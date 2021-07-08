LITTLETON — An armed Coos County man wanted on probation violations in both Coos County and Essex County, and who is alleged to have previously said he would go down in a shootout with police rather than go back to prison, was arrested Wednesday after leading officers on a chase from Bethlehem to Littleton.
Hunter Ramsay, 27, of Jefferson, was taken into custody after his two driver’s side car tires blew out from the spike strip police had deployed, but not before driving the car for another three miles, and at speeds that reached 60 mph, to Wilkins Farm Road, where police said he fled the disabled vehicle on foot with two guns before eventually surrendering.
Ramsay was arrested on a Coos Superior Court warrant for violating conditions of probation stemming from a plea to a burglary in Stratford, and on an Essex Superior Court warrant for violating conditions of probation for burglaries committed in the Lunenburg, Vt. area.
He also faces a more recent felony drug charge.
For the Littleton incident, he faces misdemeanor charges of disobeying a police officer and unlawful possession of metallic knuckles, and more charges could also be filed as the investigation continues.
As of Thursday, Ramsay was being held in the Coos County House of Corrections on the New Hampshire probation violations.
The chase occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Littleton police were called to assist New Hampshire State Police Troop F, the NHSP Mobile Enforcement Team, the NHSP Narcotics Investigation, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
NHSP had located Ramsay in Bethlehem, but before they could execute their arrest warrant, he fled, Littleton Police Capt. James Gardiner said in a press release.
“Ramsay was wanted for violating his conditions of probation in New Hampshire and for burglary in Vermont,” he said. “Ramsay had previously made threats against law enforcement – specifically, that he would engage law enforcement with firearms and would not go back to prison. Ramsay had previously evaded capture and was the subject of an extensive surveillance operation.”
To evade police, Ramsay drove into Littleton along Brook Road at speeds that demonstrated a disregard for public safety, said Gardiner.
Littleton police deployed a tire deflation device, or spike strips, near the intersection of Union Street/Route 116 and Redington Street, which extends from Brook Road.
That didn’t stop Ramsay, who would eventually drive up Pine and Pleasant streets to Mann’s Hill Road, said police.
“Ramsay continued to flee and was pursued onto Mann’s Hill Road and ultimately onto Wilkins Farm Road, where his vehicle became inoperable,” said Gardiner. “Ramsay exited his vehicle holding two firearms, and attempted to flee into the wood line. Littleton police officers pursued Ramsay on foot. After several verbal commands, Ramsay threw the firearms into the brush and was placed into custody without incident. Both weapons have been located.”
By telephone Wednesday, Gardiner said there were no injuries and no shots fired.
“It was fairly low-key once he dropped the weapons,” said Gardiner.
Ramsay’s previous threats to law enforcement came from the intelligence the other police agencies had, and his previous evasion from capture occurred in the last week or so and after several prior attempts to evade arrest, he said.
As a precautionary measure, after Ramsay was arrested Littleton police called an ambulance because they thought Ramsay might be overdosing from a drug, but that did not turn out to be the case.
In the lead-up to Wednesday’s arrest, Ramsay had been moving around the area and NHSP had been performing surveillance, said Gardiner.
Gardiner said the top speed Ramsay reached during the chase was undetermined, but once Littleton police were in pursuit they clocked him on and off at speeds around 60 mph, even with the blown tires.
For Wednesday’s misdemeanor charges, Ramsay is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Sept. 14.
According to court records, the violation of probation conditions that Ramsay was arrested on stems from a case at Coos Superior Court, where he was indicted in January 2020 on a Class B felony count of burglary for unlawfully entering a residence on January 2019.
A Class A misdemeanor count of theft, in that case, was also filed and was originally a felony charge.
The felony burglary charged was dropped by prosecutors in exchange for a plea deal that involved a 12-month House of Corrections sentence all suspended on the condition of three years of good behavior and $800 in restitution paid to Vincent Frizzell.
In Stratford, prosecutors said Ramsay stole a generator, portable heater, and chainsaw belonging to Frizzell, with the intent to resell or distribute the items.
On May 28, 2021, Ramsay was found to be in violation of his probation conditions.
On June 3, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The violation comes after an arrest on Feb. 5 when he was charged with a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of cocaine on July 18, 2019 in Berlin.
The drug charge was presented to a grand jury, which handed up an indictment on June 18 at Coos Superior Court.
In 2018 in Essex County, the Essex County attorney’s office said Ramsay and two other men were the focus of investigations into 12 burglaries and thefts that occurred during a three-month period around the Lunenburg area in 2017.
“Because of his age, we had offered him a deferred sentence, which means you are convicted, but are on probation and never sentenced and the record of conviction is expunged,” Essex County Attorney Vincent Illuzzi said Wednesday afternoon.
Ramsay was put on probation in Vermont for the burglaries, and that probation, which was set to expire in February 2023, was transitioned to the probation system in New Hampshire, his state of residence, said Illuzzi.
In June, Illuzzi and Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby learned that Ramsay was in violation of his probation conditions in Vermont after Ramsay, during a required drug test, tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and opioids and admitted to his New Hampshire probation officer that he used the drugs.
According to his progress report, which includes the alleged drug violations, Ramsay also failed to report to his probation officer in March and May and did not return telephone calls, and since 2019 had been engaging and disengaging with the program.
“It was brought to the attention of New Hampshire probation officers that he was in violation so they transferred the case back to Vermont and then we got the arrest warrant,” said Illuzzi.
An Essex Superior Court warrant for Ramsay’s arrest was issued on June 17.
“We will wait for New Hampshire to resolve its charges, and once those charges are resolved, we will extradite him to Vermont,” said Illuzzi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.