Armed Robbery Suspect Released From Detention

Dalton L. Kraft

The suspect in a three-day crime spree including armed robberies at two St. Johnsbury businesses has been released from pre-trial detention.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael J. Harris gave final approval for the release of Dalton L. Kraft, 24, into the custody of his grandmother, Fayette Deth, 67, under 24 hour curfew at 48 Eastern Ave., Apt. 13, in St. Johnsbury.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments