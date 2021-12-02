Armed With A Knife, Man Robs Circle K

This male robbed the Circle K in Barton on Wednesday night. Contact state police at 802-334-8881 if you have information that could help solve the crime. (Contributed Photo)

Vermont State Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a person armed with a knife who robbed the Circle K in Barton on Wednesday night.

A report by Trooper Mark Pohlman notes that state police were alerted about the crime at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The police investigation determined that the robber was male, that he had a knife and that he left the store with cash from the register. The male was last seen leaving the store on foot in the direction of Lincoln Avenue.

Anyone with information into this matter or anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident who may have witnessed suspicious activity in relation to this robbery are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

