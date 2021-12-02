Armed With A Knife, Man Robs Circle K

Vermont State Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a person armed with a knife who robbed the Circle K in Barton on Wednesday night.
A report by Trooper Mark Pohlman notes that state police were alerted about the crime at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The police investigation determined that the robber was male, that he had a knife and that he left the store with cash from the register. The male was last seen leaving the store on foot in the direction of Lincoln Avenue.
Anyone with information into this matter or anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident who may have witnessed suspicious activity in relation to this robbery are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.