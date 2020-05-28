The Frost Place and Bull City Press announced Armen Davoudian’s Swan Songs as the winner of the eighth annual Chapbook Competition.
Swan Songs will be published by Bull City Press this summer. Davoudian will receive 10 complimentary copies (from a print run of 300), and a $250 prize. He will also receive a full scholarship to attend the Poetry Seminar at The Frost Place, and give a featured reading from Swan Songs at the seminar. Additionally, Davoudian has the option to spend one week living and writing in The Frost Place this fall.
Of Swan Songs, contest judge Patrick Donnelly had this to say:
“What beautiful poems! Swan Song speaks with a lushly sensuous music. It’s full of a longing that is both sweet and harsh, as when he describes the blackness at the center of a red tulip “as though /a cigarette had been put out in it.” The poems’ protagonist is the poignant recorder of the “patchouli funk,” saffron, and rosewater of a coddled Iranian childhood. And his is a princely sensibility — but adaptable, happily unperturbed in a “one-bath four-person household.
Davoudian can also describe with precision and understatement the trauma caused by the president and his travel bans. “That he loves men is a mostly undramatic matter, and he observes the antics of straight attempts at coupling with sympathy,” Donnelly added. “This marvelous book casts a spell; reading it is a visit with a charmed voice. Long may it sing.”
Donnelly is author of The Charge, Nocturnes of the Brothel of Ruin, and Little-Known Operas.
Armen Davoudian’s poems and translations from Persian appear in AGNI, Narrative, The Sewanee Review and elsewhere. His work has been supported by scholarships from Bread Loaf and the Sewanee Writers’ Conference. He grew up in Isfahan, Iran and is currently a PhD candidate in English at Stanford University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.