LYNDONVILLE — Town officials were recently caught by surprise by a US Army Corps of Engineers report, calling for buyouts of dozens of Lyndonville homes and flood-proofing steps for dozens of commercial properties.
The report was discussed by officials including the Planning Commission, Development Review Board (DRB) and the chair of the Select Board, during a recent meeting of the Lyndon Planning Commission.
The draft feasibility study and environmental assessment was prepared in March of this year. It includes a buyout proposal for 79 residential structures and flood-proofing of 32 nonresidential structures in the Town of Lyndon.
Those buyouts and floodproofing, if acted on, could result in damage reduction of 72 percent and an annual benefit in cost savings of $1,248,000, notes the plan. The annual cost for that plan would be $648,000, with an initial first cost layout of $18,357,000.
The report lays out the Locally Preferred Plan (LPP) which includes “a combination of the elevation of residential structures and floodproofing nonresidential structures but does not include buyouts.” The LPP comes from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
The LPP plan proposed and ‘tentatively selected,’ though not known to any Lyndon elected or appointed officials until just recently, proposes elevation of 43 homes and flood-proofing of some 32 business properties at a cost of $12,057,000. That effort would see an annual benefit of $1,017,000, the document shows.
The area of concern for flooding included buildings located in Lyndonville (village in Town of Lyndon) along U.S. Route 5 - Main Street. Most of the buildings are residential and located in a mobile home park.
“There are 202 structures (148 residential and 54 nonresidential) evaluated in Lyndon (by the Army Corps) resulting in an estimated $1.4 million in annual damages experienced by the town, of which $376,000 is residential damage and $820,000 is nonresidential,” the report states. “In absence of a project, annual damages due to flooding are expected to continue. The Lyndon area consists of residential properties, including a mobile home park as well as nonresidential structures.”
Ken Mason, a member of the commission, said, “We’ve been involved in talking about the flood hazard regulations and how it relates to the town plan for two years.” He said the fact the flood risk management study by the Army Corps sponsored by the DEC did not come up during the town’s 2-year review to re-write the Special Flood Hazard Area was a surprise.
“How could this happen and we not know about it? I started digging and I started calling … just to get an idea where things are headed. It says draft, how long is it going to be a draft and when are they going to complete it?” he said.
He referenced a recent meeting between several town officials and the Corps recently. “If you asked me what did it amounted to, I probably would say not much, other than we made contact,” he said.
Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson said, “I wish we had some advance knowledge of this, but I sure didn’t.”
Mason said, “The study covers the area from the Canadian border down to the Long Island Sound … it includes five areas, four of them are in Vermont and one of the four is the Passumpsic River … They talk about buyouts. Apparently rather than fill or raise, there is an option for buyouts and flood-proofing commercial structures and I think it was like $20 million, small change. Then the next option had to do with what they called structural and non-structural remediation … The non structural has to do with elevating residential residences and flood proofing commercial properties.”
He said the DEC told the Army Corps that the buyout option was not the preferred path, “Who did they contact to say buyouts are not an option … granted, they may not be popular, but who told them that? Where did they get this information from?” said Mason.
“They (the Vermont DEC) just said locally preferred option is the elevation of 43 residential properties and flood-proofing 37 properties to the tune of $12 million … I started hunting around,” said Mason.
Mason said the report also cites the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA), and he contacted staff there to ask “What’s up with this report?” He said they hadn’t heard of the draft report and asked to see a copy.
Curtis Carpenter, a member of the town’s Development Review Board (DRB), said, “This report basically at this point is an orphan because apparently the Corps has been told by the DEC that they are no longer going to be the non-federal sponsor for this, so this report is on the verge of going onto some shelf to never be looked at again.”
Mason said he emailed State Rep. Marty Feltus about the Army Corps report, asking her if she has any contacts connected to the DEC.
Mason said, “I wonder how much money is spent on stuff like this that ends up like Curtis said, on a shelf collecting dust, and if you were to take that money and invest it in flood remediation, you might get something out of it. We have a tendency to study things to death.”
The other towns for which buyouts and/or remediation steps due to flooding were proposed was Wilmington, Brattleboro and Woodstock, said Mason.
Carpenter said, “You can’t buyout 79 properties in Lyndonville, the housing market is so tight, there is nowhere to put people, it’s not feasible. I just don’t see there being support out there for buyouts.”
“The other thing they’re talking about is they’re talking about elevating 43 properties,” said Mason. “I don’t want to flog a dead horse here, even though I’m very interested in it. We realize we have flooding issues in Lyndon and it’s been told where they are a couple or three times … we know we’ve got problems. If you’re around when there’s a flood, you pretty much know where they are.”
He suggested a local plan be developed, “If somehow we could maybe locally identify where the problems are and think about some remediation and maybe try to fix something … to me that makes a little more sense than waiting another 10 years for the feds to come in … and give us a 200-page study we’re not going to use and put on a shelf somewhere … you don’t fix much that way.”
“I think this study has no more supporters, it’s probably not going to get any more funding, everyone is running away from it, it’s probably going to be forever a draft,” said Thompson. He expressed concern that the Agency of Natural Resources may have “handcuffed” the Army Corps from making changes that may have helped with flooding, “Before it even sees the light of day, it seems like they’re ruling out viable options,” he said.
