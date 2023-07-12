Army National Guard Plans New 28,000 Square Foot Maintenance Building
The New Hampshire Army National Guard plans a new 28,000 square foot field maintenance facility at its armory in Littleton. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The New Hampshire Army National Guard is advancing a plan to build a new 28,000-square-foot accessory structure for maintaining its vehicles and equipment at its armory along Meadow Street.

“They met with us and presented the project,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Monday. “Other than any federal or state environmental and wetlands requirements and anything like that they’d have to go through, the meeting with us was a matter of courtesy. Because they’re federal, they’re exempt from Littleton regulations.”

