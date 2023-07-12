Army National Guard Plans New 28,000 Square Foot Maintenance Building

LITTLETON — The New Hampshire Army National Guard is advancing a plan to build a new 28,000-square-foot accessory structure for maintaining its vehicles and equipment at its armory along Meadow Street.
“They met with us and presented the project,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Monday. “Other than any federal or state environmental and wetlands requirements and anything like that they’d have to go through, the meeting with us was a matter of courtesy. Because they’re federal, they’re exempt from Littleton regulations.”
On June 21, National Guard representatives met with town officials that included Gleason, Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Chad Miller, Littleton Public Works Department director Doug Damko, Littleton Zoning Officer Milton Bratz, Littleton planning and zoning administrator Joanna Ray, building maintenance/wastewater technician Eric Oliver, and representatives from Smith Alvarez Sienkiewycz Architects.
Planned is a new field maintenance shop with a tentative construction start date of spring 2024.
A state alteration of terrain permit is needed, but with the project being a federal endeavor, it is exempt from planning board review and the Littleton zoning ordinance that limits maximum building heights to 35 feet.
The project is expected not to increase traffic or National Guard staffing at the armory.
“It’s just providing more space to service what is already being brought there and stored from the various bases in the area already,” said Gleason. “Some of it is sitting outdoors … It’s expanding their repair garage and creating additional bays and air conditioning and heating and giving them a greater area to work and also upgrading what I would call work conditions for the folks who work on the equipment that’s brought there. From what they’ve told us, there’s nothing stored there that has any kind of firepower capability that should worry anybody.”
While not expected to create an overall increase in traffic, some town officials at the June 21 meeting did express concern about additional vehicles on Dells Road, according to the meeting minutes.
Town officials agreed to extend project grading into the right-of-way for the stormwater overflow outlet from the infiltration basin, and they would like to see a 100-year storm contained onsite.
They also noted that the adjacent white house with a basement is subject to flooding, likely due to the nearby New Hampshire Department of Transportation facility accessed off of Dells Road.
In the event of any emergency, Littleton Fire Rescue access will be coordinated for gates using a “super safe” system and a lock box that will be installed at the gate as part of the project. A Knox Box will be installed at the entrance.
Fire hydrants will be located within 100 feet of the new structure, with locations to be selected by a design team.
National Guard representatives could not be reached for additional comment by press time Wednesday, including for a question about how much of a total dollar investment the project represents or any other details.
“When they met with us it was a preliminary heads up to say this is what we’re looking at,” said Gleason “They still have some additional work to do, surveying and checking sites, but it appears like they’re in pretty good standing in terms of what their plan is. What I really appreciated was that they reached out and communicated with us.”
The New Hampshire Army National Guard did the same thing when it installed a new electronic sign at the armory entrance on Meadow Street, even though it was exempt from the town’s regulations, he said.
The sign wouldn’t have violated any town sign ordinances, said Gleason.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.