LYNDON — The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee on Wednesday set the stage for an application process.
The committee reviewed draft application forms, which will allow organizations to formally request a piece of $1.7 million in combined town and village American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The committee also examined a preliminary scoring system for those applications, meant to ensure a fair, transparent and unbiased process.
Barring unforeseen delays, the committee will finalize the draft application and scoring system at their next meeting on Sept. 7, and forward them to the Select Board and Village Trustees for approval.
In the meantime, a growing number of community organizations have expressed interest in ARPA funds.
Representatives of Powers Park on Wednesday announced they will seek ARPA funds for park improvements.
Sarah Lafferty, President of the Village Improvement Society which owns and operates the 25-acre park, said a “major project” has been in the works since 2019. Goals are to build an ADA accessible playground, non-motorized trail system, and more. There is not project timeline or updated cost estimate, but grant funding will be sought.
“We’re talking about a park overhaul,” Lafferty said. “Over the years the [Powers Park community swimming] pool has had a lot of focus. [But] we would like the park used to its full potential.”
Also, community member Martha Elmes suggested using a portion of ARPA funds to purchase the former Lynburke Motel property, which is owned by Joe Buzzi.
The property, located at the corner of Routes 5 and 112, would allow the town to expand the in-development Sanborn Covered Bridge park to both sides of the Passumpsic River, and serve as a proper gateway to the village commercial district.
“It’s such an incredible opportunity for our town to develop something that we would be really proud of,” Elmes said. “It would be just such a focal point. It would be so beautiful.”
Meanwhile, two other groups made their intentions known earlier this summer.
The Lyndon Outing Club has announced it will be apply for $290,000 towards a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking system, and RINK Inc. has requested $6,555 to assist with $26,911 in energy efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Arena.
MONTHS LONG PROCESS
The ARPA committee is expected to prioritize requests that involve matching funds, to deliver the most “bang for the buck.”
Projects that support goals in the town plan, and judged to be sustainable with a strong community impact, would also have an edge.
Ultimately, the committee will make recommendations to the Select Board and Village Trustees, who will have the final say.
Those recommendations will be based on months of work.
Formed in March, the ARPA committee has developed a draft priority list for spending ARPA funds.
A community survey was completed last month to refine that list, and determine the public’s wishes for ARPA spending.
According to the committee, the survey received 111 responses.
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton, the committee facilitator, presented a broad overview of survey results on Wednesday.
Survey responses showed general support for using ARPA funds to assist with downtown improvement projects, outdoor recreation and tourism, economic development initiatives, and infrastructure projects.
More comprehensive survey results will be published at a later date.
Mark Kwiecienski of the Lyndon Outing Club’s Snowmaking Committee submitted a 500-word letter that was critical of the ARPA Committee’s survey, arguing that the survey failed to gauge support for the outing club’s snowmaking proposal.
He also argued that, because the ARPA Committee’s survey was anonymous, a “group with an agenda could easily have” skewed the results.
He suggested that the ARPA Committee review a recent “LOC Fund Raising Status Update” to gauge support for the snowmaking project.
“The ARPA Committee, Select Board and Trustees should keep it simple and straight forward and award the ARPA money to those projects they feel will have the biggest positive impact on the town now,” he wrote. “Support shows, that the snowmaking proposal is an extremely popular use for $290,000 of ARPA funds.”
Committee members responded that a lack of action at this point in the process is due to the application-and-scoring system still being in development and awaiting Select Board and Village Trustee approval, and does not reflect a lack of support.
The letter was taken under consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.