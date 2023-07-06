ARPA Committee Plans Small Business Grant Program

LYNDON — The town’s “five bucket” plan to distribute $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds is underway.
The town has already released the first “bucket” to support non-profits, and now a second bucket is taking shape.
The ARPA Advisory Committee on Monday created the framework for a $200,000 small business grant match program.
According to tentative plans, the program would award 10 grants of up to $20,000: Five to start-ups and five to support business expansion.
Start-ups would have to complete Do North Coworking’s KickstartNEK Business Accelerator Program as a condition of grant approval to assure that ARPA funds are used to maximum effect.
Based on the initial discussion, awards would be capped at $20,000, applicants seeking $10,000 or less would have to provide a 1:1 match and those seeking over $10,000 would have to provide a 2:1 match.
Leftover funds, if any, would be made available through a second round.
Those terms and conditions are subject to change. The committee will develop a formal plan in the coming weeks. They expect to send a final proposal to the Select Board next month.
TIP THE SCALES
Tobin Myers Porter, owner of Front Seat Coffee in Hardwick, said the small business grant match program would help his company to expand to Lyndon.
“We are potentially interested in Lyndonville as another location,” he told the ARPA Advisory Committee. “[The small business grant match] would be a huge support [and] would tip the scales for us thinking about coming to Lyndonville.”
Committee facilitator Nicole Gratton, a regional planner with Northeastern Vermont Development Association, said three members of the small business community (including Tobin) had already expressed interest in ARPA grants.
“There is a call from the community to have this type of project funding available,” Gratton said.
Committee members suggested that business expansion grants be made available sooner because those businesses already have backing and a proven track record and that business start-up grants be awarded next spring to coincide with Do North Coworking’s KickstartNEK Business Accelerator Program.
Requiring start-ups to complete KickstartNEK was seen as a way to mitigate the risk of new business investment.
Do North manager Jared Reynolds, a committee member, said KickstartNEK would help start-ups to develop a robust business plan.
“I think for a new business that would be good,” he said.
SKIN IN THE GAME
Committee members agreed on the need for a grant match requirement.
Porter, of Front Seat Coffee. suggested no match requirement for micro-grant requests (e.g. $2,000) in order to assist “smaller businesses that want to participate but don’t really have the extra cash to do a matching grant.”
However, committee member Robert Little said, non-profits were required to put up a grant match when “first bucket” ARPA funds were awarded earlier this year.
He said not holding for-profit entities to the same standard would be “inequitable” and committee member Nancy Blankenship agreed.
“There needs to be some skin in the game,” she said. “As a small business owner who struggled at times, it is really important that you go the extra mile to get as much as you can for a match.”
Even so, committee members supported a lesser 1:1 match for requests under $10,000 as a concession to the smallest businesses.
FIVE BUCKETS
Formed in March 2022, the ARPA Advisory Committee recommended in October 2022 that the town and village divide the ARPA money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism; downtown improvements; grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations; town building improvements; and business competition.
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding and would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan, a recent community survey, and other guiding documents.
In February, the town released $300,000 of its $1.7 million in ARPA funds for community-supported projects.
Approximately $140,000 will be made available for the second round of ARPA funding for community-supported projects.
The application window will open on Aug. 1 and close on Sept. 15.
Information and forms will be posted at https://www.lyndonvt.org/projects
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.